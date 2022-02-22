Abu Dhabi, UAE: noon payments, noon.com’s homegrown payments solution and gateway for local businesses, has become the latest partner of Khalifa Fund’s e-Empower, an initiative for digital and e-commerce enterprise development. The partnership will give Abu Dhabi-based SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs extra support in expanding their businesses online, with noon payments waiving setup costs and reducing monthly fees.

noon payment’s addition to the e-Empower initiative aims to catapult digital adoption, giving SMEs the opportunity to grow their business online and increase their revenue. This next step sees noon payments offering local SMEs extra support with zero setup costs, reduced monthly fees, and access to advanced gateway features, including payment links. SMEs using noon payments will be able to accept all payment methods including Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and more.

H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Chairman at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development stated: “Khalifa Fund remain consistently committed to identifying new opportunities that best serve our entrepreneurial ecosystem. The extension of our existing partnership with noon will undoubtedly provide Abu Dhabi SMEs and Startups with substantial benefits which will aid them in elevating to the next level.

She added: “Abu Dhabi-based e-Empower SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs on noon can expect to benefit from exclusive access to noon’s services and dedicated tools, including email response within 24-hours. They will also enjoy complimentary benefits, as well as a five-week training program offering sellers guidance on how to sell, promote and expand their product offerings on noon. I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes from these empowering benefits.

Mosam Gadia, noon payments, on the partnership: “Providing local small businesses with support and the tools they need to grow is core to noon’s founding goals. Our advanced payment gateway, noon payments, will help streamline transactions for e-Empower sellers, helping Abu Dhabi SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs expand their digital presence.”

Noon payments is a payment gateway engineered for growth by noon. The platform allows businesses to easily accept payments, creating a more seamless seller and customer experience. Sellers can also customize their checkout process, receive priority onboarding, get access to a personalised dashboard to monitor transactions, and benefit from low-cost monthly fees.

All SMEs with a valid Abu Dhabi trade license can participate in e-Empower and enjoy its full range of benefits. To learn more about the noon e-Empower program, click here.

-Ends-

ABOUT NOON.COM

Noon.com is a joint venture between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Mohamed Alabbar. noon.com is a Saudi company, headquartered in Riyadh and was founded with the mission of building an ecosystem of homegrown digital companies from the region, for the region to safeguard the future of our digital landscape. Noon seeks to bring exceptional value, support service to our region’s consumers and businesses. Noon’s consumer platform first went live in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 12th December 2017 and has grown to become the region’s leading online shopping destination with operations present in KSA, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform utilizing home-grown technology talents, noon has rapidly built deep native capabilities in its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment platforms.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2009 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022