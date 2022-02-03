PHOTO
DUBAI: The Indian state of Kerala is all set to showcase its business attractiveness to the global investors with its cultural heritage during the State’s week (February 4-10) from the Indian Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai.
The state floor at the Indian Pavilion will be inaugurated by Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala along with Shri P. Rajeev, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Govt. of Kerala and Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE on Friday.
Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 and Shri Mohammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary – Industries, Govt. of Kerala will also be present at the inaugural ceremony along with senior state Govt. officials, eminent industrialists based in UAE and NRK business community.
A high-level delegation headed by the Chief Minister will meet the investors during the week and pitch for investments. The programme would also feature diaspora connect events and showcase the tourism prowess to bring more investment and business opportunities in key growth sectors.
A reception for Shri Pinarayi Vijayan will also be organised by Norka Roots and Kerala Pravasi Lokam.
While the state’s industry department will showcase business potentials for investment in various key sectors and highlight the recent changes in the Ease of Doing Business policy, Shri P. A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of Kerala will lead an Industry awareness session along with a roadshow on the state’s Tourism capabilities.
Along with showcasing the business attractiveness, the state will also exhibit its rich art & cultural heritage to the global audience at the India Pavilion.
-Ends-
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured
Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en
For more information or any media query, please contact
Mr Kuldeep Singh
APCO Worldwide
Email – kusingh@apcoworldwide.com
Ms Shalini Saigal
APCO Worldwide
Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.