DUBAI: The Indian state of Kerala is all set to showcase its business attractiveness to the global investors with its cultural heritage during the State’s week (February 4-10) from the Indian Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai.

The state floor at the Indian Pavilion will be inaugurated by Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala along with Shri P. Rajeev, Minister for Law, Industries and Coir, Govt. of Kerala and Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE on Friday.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 and Shri Mohammed Haneesh, Principal Secretary – Industries, Govt. of Kerala will also be present at the inaugural ceremony along with senior state Govt. officials, eminent industrialists based in UAE and NRK business community.

A high-level delegation headed by the Chief Minister will meet the investors during the week and pitch for investments. The programme would also feature diaspora connect events and showcase the tourism prowess to bring more investment and business opportunities in key growth sectors.

A reception for Shri Pinarayi Vijayan will also be organised by Norka Roots and Kerala Pravasi Lokam.

While the state’s industry department will showcase business potentials for investment in various key sectors and highlight the recent changes in the Ease of Doing Business policy, Shri P. A. Mohammed Riyas, Minister for Tourism, Govt. of Kerala will lead an Industry awareness session along with a roadshow on the state’s Tourism capabilities.

Along with showcasing the business attractiveness, the state will also exhibit its rich art & cultural heritage to the global audience at the India Pavilion.

