Muscat, Oman: Karwa Motors, Oman’s first-ever bus brand and manufacturing facility, was well received by visitors at the recent MENA Transport Exhibition. A dedicated stand at the exhibition provided Karwa Motors with the opportunity to promote its transportation solutions to over 2,000 attendees throughout the event, which ran from 06 to 08 February 2022.

Karwa Motors CEO, Dr Ibrahim Albalushi, commented on the company's participation in the exhibition, saying, "The MENA Transport Exhibition is one of the foremost exhibitions of its kind in the region. It offered us the perfect avenue to meet with and showcase our brand, transportation solutions, technology, and manufacturing capabilities to leading industry experts, potential clients, and key decision-makers from the region."

The MENA Transport Exhibition is a leading biennial business and networking platform for all the players of the public transport sector. The exhibition was held in Dubai and was organised by UITP (Union Internationale des Transports Publics) in partnership with RTA. It brought together over 50 exhibitors, comprising industry leaders, authorities, operators, and expert international voices to exchange experiences, solutions, ideas, and business opportunities concerning the latest innovations in the public transport sector.

“Through our strong presence in such a significant expo, not only will we be able to establish ourselves as major players in the region's transportation industry, but also proudly position Oman as a regional leader in automotive and industrial development," said Dr Ibrahim Albalushi.

