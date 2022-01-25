Abu Dhabi : The mangrove tree population of Abu Dhabi will increase thanks to a bold partnership between Etihad Airways and Jubail Island.

Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) and Etihad Airways held an official memorandum of understanding ceremony on 19th January 2022 at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, representing both parties’ commitment to expanding mangrove forest cover in the Emirate.

The ceremony was attended by Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company, Engineer Abdullah Saeed Al Shamsi and Mr Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Aviation Group, who both signed the agreement.

Corporate Director of Jubail Island Investment Company, Engineer Abdullah Saeed Al Shamsi commented, “We are honored and delighted to be partnering with Etihad Airways to strengthen our close working relationship and to be able to share information, educate and facilitate sustainable initiatives that create a brighter future for Abu Dhabi and the environment. We look forward to working in solidarity with Etihad Airways as we make steps to protect the biodiversity of Jubail Island and the capital”.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, added, “Etihad has made a commitment to a sustainable future and the opportunity to help build Abu Dhabi’s mangrove ecosystem as part of the new initiative at Jubail Island will have a real world, long-term positive impact on combatting climate change and support Abu Dhabi’s environmental and sustainable growth. As Abu Dhabi witnesses the transformation of Jubail Island with the new mangrove tree planning programme over the next five years, Etihad will continue to develop nature-based solutions to support Abu Dhabi and Etihad’s climate objectives.”

As part of the partnership, 182,000 mangrove trees will be planted in the next five years at Jubail Island. The new mangrove initiative will allow the introduction of new water channels to increase natural tidal flow conveyance into the surrounding wetland areas at Jubail Island.

The partnership also represents each party’s pledge to cooperate in a spirit of mutual understanding and develop a closer working relationship of goodwill as well as help to facilitate joint educational projects as well as to share environmental best practise and sustainable awareness initiatives.

-Ends-

About Jubail Island

Jubail Island located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, sprawled across 4,000 hectares of mangrove forests and coastal estuaries with more than 30 km of waterfront, lies Jubail island.

For more information, please visit https://www.jubailisland.ae/

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022