Manama: Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB), one of Al Baraka Banking Group B.S.C Units, announced its financial results for the 2021 year. JIB has successfully achieved growth in various financial indicators, as the net profits before tax amounted to about US$ 136.1 million, compared to about US$ 118.2 million, with a growth rate of 15.1%, Profits after tax amounted to about US$ 83.3 million compared to about US$ 73.5 million at the end of 2020, with a growth rate of 13.3%. The joint investment revenues reached US$ 293.9 million, compared to US$ 271.1 million at the end of 2020, with a growth rate of 8.4%.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Musa Shihadeh, expressed his appreciation for the distinguished results achieved by the Bank during the year 2021 despite the various economic challenges and the negative effects on the national economy resulting from the consequences of the Corona pandemic. These results came because of the distinguished efforts of the executive management and employees of the Bank to achieve the aspirations of the Board of Directors and strengthen the confidence of clients and shareholders, which emphasizes the bank’s ability to work in various circumstances with efficiency and competence. He also praised the efforts and measures taken by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) and government institutions within the framework of their keenness on the safety and durability of the Jordanian banking system in the face of various challenges.

Mr. Shihadeh said that the Bank’s Board of Directors approved the Bank’s financial statements for the year 2021 in its meeting held on 8/2/2022 and submitted its recommendation to the General Assembly to distribute cash dividends to Shareholders by 25% of the par value of the share for the year 2021. As the Bank continues to strengthen its conservative policy of allocating financial provision until the end of 2021, in order to meet any future challenges or negative effects from the consequences of the Corona pandemic and other challenges.

CEO/General Manager of the Bank, Dr. Hussein Said, affirmed that the Bank's achievement of upward growth in its various financial statements at the end of 2021 is a confirmation of the Bank's strength and success in continuing to implement its policy. This policy is based on facing various risks and challenges, maintaining the strength of its financial position and safety and quality of its assets in light of the continuing consequences of the Corona pandemic. The growth in profits came due to diversifying sources of income, enhancing operational efficiency and rationalizing expenses.

Dr. Hussein said that the Bank’s assets, including (specified investment accounts and wakala investment accounts (investment portfolios)), reached about US$ 8.40 billion, compared to about US$ 7.65 billion at the end of 2020, with an increase of about US$ 742 million, and a growth rate of 9.7%.

The Bank has also strengthened and developed its financing and investments to include various sectors of individuals and companies, taking into account the geographical distribution. Where the facilities granted to clients including (specified investment accounts and wakala investment accounts (Investment portfolios)) amounted to about US$ 6.69 billion, compared to about US$ 6.04 billion at the end of 2020, with an increase of about US$ 647 million, and a growth rate of 10.7%.

The clients’ deposits and accounts, including ((specified investment accounts and investment wakala accounts (Investment portfolios)) amounted to about US$ 7.45 billion, compared to about US$ 6.77 billion at the end of 2020, with an increase of about US$ 677 million, and a growth rate of 10%. This reflects the clients’ confidence in the products the Bank provides which are the best, latest and compatible with the provisions and principles of Islamic Sharia.

As for the indicators of the strength of the financial position and the Bank’s capital base, Dr. Hussein Said stated that the shareholders’ equity amounted to about US$ 719 million, compared to about US$ 669 million at the end of 2020, with a growth rate of 7.4%. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) reached about 23.18%, and the Non- Performing Financing (NPF) reached 2.57% and the coverage ratio of Non- Performing Financing (NPF) reached 115.4%.

Dr. Hussein Said added: “We continued to implement our plan to expand digital banking services through innovation in providing more financial and investment services and products through advanced digital electronic services to meet the needs of clients. These included: Digital self-services (Islami Digital), the digital banking services Islami Mobile, Islami Internet, Islami Messenger (your digital assistant), and the IVR service, in addition to ATMs machines, branches and offices across Jordan”.

“The Bank also continued its commitment to assume its social responsibilities in sustainable development and supporting the national economy through its continuous contributions to support the various initiatives and activities undertaken by government agencies and civil society institutions to serve the local community and the national economy. We will continue to provide everything that is useful and new, and in accordance with the provisions and principles of Islamic Sharia”, he concluded.

Please note that these results are preliminary and subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Jordan."

About Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG):

ABG has a wide geographical presence in the form of subsidiary banking units and representative offices in 17 countries, which in turn provide their services through over 700 branches. Al Baraka Banking Group has operations in Jordan, Egypt, Tunis, Bahrain, Sudan, Turkey, South Africa, Algeria, Pakistan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Morocco and Germany, in addition to two branches in Iraq and representative offices in Indonesia and Libya.

The Group and its Units offer retail, corporate, treasury and investment banking services, strictly in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Shari'a. The authorized capital of ABG is US$ 2.5 billion.

