Dubai - United Arab Emirates: The UAE Internal Auditors Association and Saudi Internal Auditors Association have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly work the Internal Auditing domain.
The agreement was signed by Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of UAE Internal Auditors Association and Mr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Shebeili, CEO of Saudi Internal Auditors Association.
The agreement is the outcome of the keenness of the two organisations to effectively support and enhance their existing strategic partnership relations to ensure its advancement and development on a continuous basis and for laying the foundations for cooperation for integration of their objectives and enhance the strategic role in achieving strategic goals.
Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali said: "We are pleased to sign the joint cooperation agreement to exchange our common experiences, which will contribute to the development of the profession in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. This will raise the capabilities of the Internal Auditors in the two brotherly countries to advanced levels to keep pace with future challenges facing the profession and comply with professional standards.
On his part, Mr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Shebeili said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement, which comes in response to the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries to deepen and enhance joint cooperation in various fields, given the growing interest in the Internal Audit profession in Saudi Arabia and the UAE parallel to their level of development and prosperity experienced.”
The agreement aims to help develop a framework for corporate governance to enhance investor confidence; establish strategic alliances with regulatory and legislative authorities; work on developing the Internal Audit profession, and provide expertise and specializations, and work to localize it in the two countries.
The agreement defined the frameworks for joint cooperation between them in several areas, most notably the participation in the preparation and organising of Internal Audit conferences; exchange of experiences in the field of quality assurance; training under the HASAAD Development Program; joint nomination of speakers at specialized conferences in the two countries and other areas of cooperation.
