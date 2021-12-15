Dubai, UAE : JLL has announced the appointment of Dima Najib-Costa who will head up its newly created workforce advisory service across the region in response to growing demand. The service is being introduced to the MENA region after success in Europe.

In her new role, Dima will be instrumental in advising clients on health and wellbeing, talent analysis, strategic workforce planning and new workforce operating models / ways of working to help them navigate their changing business needs and workforce demands. Dima will also work with clients to refresh and embed inclusive cultures, ensuring everyone feels included in the new hybrid world of work - part of this work involves assessing the current diversity of the workforce and identifying ways it can be improved.

Workforce expectations have shifted significantly in the last year amid a surge in remote, flexible working. JLL research shows that flexibility in working patterns has become a ‘must have’ in the employee offering. Healthy workplaces are also a priority with 73% of the workforce aspiring to work for new employers that promote and really support a healthy lifestyle, safety, and well-being. In addition, employers are now expected to build new ‘authentic’ and ‘inclusive’ workplaces anchored in strong human values – these elements were cited as a top priority for 50% and 49% of the workforce, respectively.

Thierry Delvaux, CEO, JLL MEA and Turkey, said: “Companies have already adjusted to greater workplace flexibility as a result of the pandemic, but they will also have to lean in to proactively address changing workforce preferences to retain and attract top talent. A huge aspect of this is Diversity and Inclusion - it has the potential to drive greater innovation, productivity, and ultimately business growth. A workplace psychologist, Dima’s background in design and environmental psychology provides an ability to quantify what ‘feels good’ coupled with a deep interest in neurodiversity and the interplay between individuals’ and their physical, societal and technological environments. Her expertise will be invaluable as we advise clients on how to embrace and accommodate the new expectations of the workforce. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Dima commented: “The global pandemic has driven employees to rethink their life priorities. People want to be happy in their job, able to achieve results wherever they work and come together to be creative, collaborate and socialise. Tomorrow’s employers now have a unique challenge as they build the workplace, culture, and organisation of the future. Inclusive work processes and working environments is now a critical part of helping employees feel comfortable and do their job to the best of their abilities.

“I look forward to advising clients on the best ways of working, reviewing operating models and structures, identifying future critical skills and creating balanced and flexible working patterns that suit workforce preferences, enabling them to effectively and efficiently deliver their strategies.”

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle

Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1050 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca and Johannesburg www.jll-mena.com.

