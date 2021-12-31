DUBAI : The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is set to showcase the investment opportunities in the region as the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai gears up to host the J&K week starting 3rd January. As part of the week, Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Union Territory of J&K along with other government officials from the UT will hold various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom & handicraft, food processing among others.

The week will be launched on 3rd January.

The J&K delegation led by the LG will participate in various bilateral meetings during the week. A special speech on, ‘Development after UT’ will be hosted on 6th January where the LG will talk about the initiatives taken by the Government of J&K in ensuring growth across different sectors. Given the prominence of J&K as a tourist destination, the UT will also participate in a joint session with Ministry of Tourism, Government on India on 12th January.

The vision of the UT of J&K is to promote balanced growth of industry and commerce through sustainable utilization of natural resources and development of human skills. With this vision, the Government of J&K is working towards creating an enabling and entrepreneurial friendly environment which will facilitate the sustainable growth and development of industrial enterprises including Cottage and Village industries.

The UT is aiming to encourage new investment in industries and facilitate new entrepreneurs. With the focus on growth in these areas, the UT is also working towards encouraging and creating conditions that will enable the promotion of human resource skills, creation of new employment opportunities and development of new designs in the Handloom and Handicrafts sector.

The J&K week at India Pavilion will also be attended by dignitaries including Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Chief Secretary, UT J&K, Shri Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, UT of J&K, Shri Sarmad Hafeez, IAS, Secretary, Tourism, UT J&K, Shri Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Industries, Kashmir, Shri Ghulam Nabi Yatoo, Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Shri Vivekanand Rai, Director, Tourism, Kashmir and Shri Bakshi Javed Humayun, Director SKICC, UT of J&K among other officials.

The J&K Week will conclude on 13th January 2022.

