Jaguar will supply Envision Racing with its new powertrain technology for the lighter, more powerful and more efficient Gen3 Formula E race car

Jaguar’s Gen3 powertrain technology will drive new standards in performance and efficiency

Both brands share common values, collaborating for a sustainable future through sport

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Jaguar and Envision Racing have announced a new multi-year customer supply relationship which will start at the launch of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The agreement will see Jaguar supply its successful powertrain technology to fellow British-based team Envision Racing for Formula E’s highly-anticipated Gen3 era. The new generation of Formula E is the sport’s third-generation all-electric racing car and will set the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability in high-performance vehicles. Jaguar’s customer supply agreement with Envision Racing is in addition to its own race winning factory team, Jaguar TCS Racing. From the start of next season, and for the new Gen3 era of Formula E, there will be four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars fighting for points, podiums and wins.

Together, the teams have 15 wins and more than 40 podiums between them so collaborating and sharing technical expertise of both camps is set to be a winning formula. As the sport continues to grow its reach, the impact of the technology developed is leading the way for the future of clean mobility from race to the road.

Jaguar will become an all-electric luxury brand from 2025 as part of the company’s Reimagine strategy. Jaguar, via its long-term Formula E technical partner Williams Advanced Engineering, will supply Envision Racing with its new high-voltage electric motor, inverter, transmission, cooling system, casing and suspension. Envision Racing secured its first choice with Jaguar after identifying the British manufacturer as its ideal partner, because of its innovation, race-winning performance and a shared ambition to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles.

James Barclay, Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover Motorsport said: “We are pleased to announce that we will supply Envision Racing with our Jaguar Formula E powertrain in Gen3. They are one of the most competitive teams in Formula E and it’s an honour that they want to use Jaguar’s powertrain technology in this new era of FIA Formula E. We look forward to working and achieving further successes together in the future. We have a huge amount of respect for Sylvain and all of the Envision Racing team - they are an ideal customer team for Jaguar.

“Envision Racing will be able to optimise their own performance so we remain rivals on track. We race to innovate together and I’m excited to see four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars line up on the grid alongside each other next season.”

Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO at Envision Racing said: “Jaguar has been one of our fiercest competitors in Formula E since they joined the Championship in 2016. The team’s advanced powertrain technology and overall commitment to its Formula E programme made them the most attractive option to us.

“Formula E is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, inspiring and exciting the next generation of motorsport fans in cities across the globe. But more exciting is the fact it is arguably the most collaborative sport in the world because we recognise the role that we can play in solving one of the biggest problems of our time in the race against climate change.”

The two organisations share a firm commitment to a sustainable future through Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy and Envision Racing’s Race Against Climate Change programme. This announcement follows Envision Racing’s COP26 campaign which unequivocally set a new standard in sport, leading the way for sustainability in the sports industry through its involvement in the global climate summit. The team elevated the issue of climate change in an inspiring, educational, and exciting way and demonstrated the overwhelming impact Formula E and motorsport will have on the transition to clean mobility.

ABOUT JAGUAR TCS RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first premium manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series. In season seven Jaguar TCS Racing finished runners-up in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings - the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history.

Formula E is a real-world test bed for Jaguar with its journey to becoming an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar TCS Racing will deliver new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality in support of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy.

Jaguar TCS Racing goal is to ‘Reimagine Racing’ and together the team will test, develop, learn and collaborate, sharing insights across Jaguar Land Rover which will benefit future road car development. Specifically, learnings and technology transfer from Formula E will help ‘Reimagine” the Jaguar brand coinciding with the company’s commitment to the Gen3 era of Formula E.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor, transmission, inverter and rear suspension.

To control costs, the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all eleven teams. This allows the focus to be on developing electric vehicle powertrains which are efficient and lightweight which will improve the performance and range of future Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

The 2021/22 Formula E season is the second season of World Championship status as granted by the FIA – the sport’s governing body. It will be the fourth and final year for the teams to be racing with the futuristic Gen2 race cars.

Teams have two race cars, one per driver, which will be used for the full race distance of 45 minutes plus 1 lap.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The championship takes place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world’s major cities including Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, New York, London and ending in a double-header race weekend in Seoul.

New Zealander, Mitch Evans finished season seven fourth in the drivers' championship and Jaguar TCS Racing finished second in the teams' standings - the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history - with eight podiums, two wins, one pole position and 177 points scored. After his first season with the team, Briton, Sam Bird finished sixth in the championship with two wins, three podiums and a pole position.

Race to Innovate

Formula E remains a key priority for Jaguar Land Rover and the company’s Reimagine strategy. As the only all-electric world championship, Formula E allows us to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test-bed for our Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape our electric future – a future that Jaguar is passionate about, and dedicated to for the benefit of our society, the changing landscape of mobility, sustainability and our customers.

About Envision Racing:

Owned by Envision Group, the Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the innovative electric street racing series.

The purpose-driven team has sustainability running throughout its DNA and exists for one simple purpose; to use its platform to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. It does this through its long-running ‘Race Against Climate Change’ programme and prides itself on being the 'greenest team on the greenest grid', being the first and only carbon neutral certified team (PAS 2060), one of a handful to have achieved the FIA's 3 Star Sustainability Accreditation, and the first to sign up to the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework.

On-track, the team continues to be one of the most successful ever with 11 wins and 34 podiums to its name. For the 2022 Formula E season, Envision Racing will see Dutchman Robin Frijns complete his fourth season with the team alongside New Zealand driver Nick Cassidy. Overseeing Envision Racing is Managing Director Sylvain Filippi, who has been with the team since day one, together with Team & Sporting Director Leon Price and Technical Director Mike Lugg based at the team’s operational arm at its state-of-the-art facilities at Silverstone. Meanwhile, Envision Group’s Franz Jung continues his role as Chairman of the Board.

For further information visit www.envision-racing.com

About Envision Group

Envision Group is a world-leading green technology company and net-zero technology partner. With the mission of‘solving the challenges for a sustainable future’. Envision designs, sells, and operates smart wind turbines and smart storage system through Envision Energy; AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC; and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also manages a billion-dollar Envision-Sequoia Capital Net-zero Fund, and owns the Envision Racing Formula E team.

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. In October 2021, Envision was ranked second in the world on the Fortune "Change the World" list.

As an innovation powerhouse, it leverages global network of R&D and engineering centres across China, Unite States, Germany, Denmark, Singapore, Japan etc., leading global green technology development.

On April 22, 2021, Envision Group announced it will achieve carbon neutral in operations by 2022 and achieve carbon neutral throughout its value chain by 2028.

