The Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has reached one million visitors since opening on October 1st: a figure that confirms the great interest of audiences around the world in the pavilion's performance track and event-rich schedule.

In addition to the number of visitors, 10 million virtual users have been reached since the launch of the World Expo thanks to hundreds of live-streamed activities and events organized by the pavilion, through social media networks, the website and online communities.

Italy has unveiled its full schedule for March, the last month of Expo 2020, rich in events and performances by world-renowned artists, from Roberto Poole to 2022 Italian Music Festival winner Sanremo.

Italy's pavilion is one of the most praised of the 190 national pavilions by online media around the world, after the United States.

Since the opening of the World Expo, Italy has been able to impress visitors and experts with a combination of innovation and sustainability. This year's Best Pioneer Project award was awarded by the uae's prestigious Building Innovation Awards.

Based on analysis of the e-commerce platform and POS transactions across digital payment networks at Expo Dubai, the official International Network platform found that in terms of per capita spending, The Italy Pavilion, which includes Lavazza's Solar Mocha Café and Bulgari Resort's El Restorante-Nico Rometo restaurant, recorded the highest sales figures at the fair, followed by Germany, Japan, Spain and Thailand.

