Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Bel Paese, or beautiful country - Italy, is officially the Guest of Honour for the 26th edition of AEEDC Dubai 2022, the annual International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition, the largest international scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world, which witnessed an unprecedented 55,000 visitors to the last edition alone.

The global event will see 155 countries gathering for three days beginning on February 1st, 2022 in exhibition halls one through eight of the spacious Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Rashid Conference Halls inside the highly esteemed Dubai World Trade Center. Over 4,800 international brands will be on display during AEEDC Dubai 2022 with pavilions from 22 different countries, the largest being from Italy, USA, Germany, Brazil, China, France, Spain, and South Korea. More than 90 speakers from around the world will oversee 208 scientific sessions and 14 workshops, with 15 Italian speakers presenting different subjects related to dentistry and oral health.

With an extensive history of support to AEEDC Dubai, and one of the leading manufacturers of quality dental equipment in the world, Italy continues to be the number one supplier of dental equipment to the UAE, with over one third of the market share. The Italians export more than 15 million Euros a year worth of dental hygiene products and special medicine furniture for medicine, surgery and dentistry to the UAE alone. Moreover, the Italian dental industry is first in the world for volume of business, technological innovation, and export. Industrial production of Italian products exceeded a record-breaking one billion Euros in 2019 and Italian producers are currently dominating the export market with 94% of the market share, which currently averages over 600 million EUROS in yearly sales, an astonishing 47% increase in the past decade.

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, and Chairman of INDEX Holding, commented, “We are extremely delighted to have Italy as the Guest of Honour this year. They continuously provide unlimited support to AEEDC Dubai and to the UAE as a whole. Their innovative outlook on science and technology in dentistry has helped pave the way for improved methods of diagnosis and treatment. We’re honored to have them continue this success with us on a larger platform and we all look forward to their central presence this year.”

Dr. Tariq Al Khoury, Honourary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, stated, “Italy has long set an excellent example of dental innovations and exhibiting breakthrough technology for the betterment of dentists and patients alike. We are thrilled to have them as the Guest of Honour this year, for we know that they will lead the drive in sharing brilliant scientific data and innovation.”

The Italian Dental Industries Association (UNIDI), which gathers the best Italian manufacturers of equipment and consumables for dentists and dental technicians, has actively contributed to the growth of the Italian dental industry for over 50 years. UNIDI, who promotes “Made in Italy” products, will be significantly present during AEEDC Dubai and representing on behalf of more than 100 Italian companies that provide products which are compliant with the requirements laid out by the European Union, and therefore safe and effective for all. UNIDI also supports its members’ export strategies and draft important internationalization plans in cooperation with the Italian Trade Agency, in both emerging markets and industrialized countries.

Gianfranco Berrutti, President of UNIDI, stated, “Being guests of honour at AEEDC is a source of great satisfaction for us. Italy, UNIDI, the association that I lead, Expodental Meeting, the trade fair we organize, are working hard so that together we can overcome the most serious world crisis of this century. Being here, again, in Dubai represents an important restart for us, an alliance with a country and a trade fair that are our friends, and together with us, are starting again.”

Luigi Fanin, President of Promunidi, stated, “The Italian companies exhibiting here in Dubai showcase the best of our dental production. The UNIDI ITA participation is the largest one here in AEEDC 2022 and witnesses the will to the restart of our sector.”

Apart from UNIDI, more than 50 companies will also be exhibiting under the Italian Pavilion, with support from the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Key supporters for AEEDC Dubai 2022 also include the Dubai Health Authority, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, Arab Dental Federation, and the Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, amongst others.

