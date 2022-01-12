The 17th of January, 2022 will see the celebration of Tu Bishvat or Jewish Earth day, a Jewish holiday, at the Israel pavilion in EXPO2020 Dubai. Celebrations will include tribute images from Israel, nature and dried fruit on the LED gates of the pavilion and the distribution of traditional dried fruits to pavilion visitors.

Tu Bishvat is one of the four new year celebrations in the Jewish calendar, dedicated specifically to trees and nature. Traditionally, Tu Bishvat, which translates as the 15th of the Hebrew month Shevat (the 5th month in the Jewish calendar), was an important date for the people of Israel.

In modern times, Jews consider the festival to be an attachment to the land of Israel, and a symbol of renewed growth of the Jewish people returning to their ancestral homeland. On Tu Bishvat, Jews will eat fruits associated with the Holy Land, especially the seven species the land of Israel was blessed with such as; pomegranates, dates, figs, grapes and olives. It is customary for Israelis to try a new fruit which they have not yet eaten that year. Most people in Israel will plant a tree on this day, that's why Tu Bishvat is seen as Jewish Earth Day.

For the occasion the Israel pavilion is having an exhibition entitled “World Leaders Honor KKL-JNF '' from the 9th of January 2022 until the 18th of January 2022. The exhibition showcases photographs of world leaders in their respective fields, planting trees. Among said leaders are Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas, Sharon Stone and Albert Einstein.

Tu BiShvat is an environmental holiday. Jews consider this day a way to remind themselves of their duty to care for the natural world. Themes such as sustainability and preserving nature have been part of the Jewish calendar for many centuries, and continue to be.

About the Israeli Pavilion

Designed without walls, for maximum openness, attendees of Expo 2020 and beyond are invited to the Israel pavilion. Israel is a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity. The pavilion has an emphasis on challenges such as; agriculture, water, medicine, communications and cyber issues. The pavilion will showcase its open and diverse society that provides equal rights to all its inhabitants, it is a society that respects different people and cultures and is a recognised and respected state among participating nations.

