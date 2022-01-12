Dubai, UAE : Invixium, a global leader in biometric access control and workforce management solutions, has announced its participation at Intersec 2022. At the show, Invixium will be launching TFACE, a face recognition device well-suited to a wide range of enterprises and will also showcase IXM Mobile, its newly launched mobile platform.

“Intersec is a vital show for Invixium – for both business and sentimental reasons. We’ve participated at the show every year since 2013 when we launched as a company, and we’re looking forward to being back this year,” said Shiraz Kapadia, CEO & President at Invixium. “The Middle East is a key market for us and our longest-standing customers reside in the region. For this reason, we established our local presence with an office in Dubai Internet City to serve the growing demand. This year, our focus is on showcasing innovative solutions that make returning to the workplace convenient, safe, secure, and productive.”

Visitors to the show will get to experience Invixium’s latest face recognition device, TFACE, which is ideal for businesses looking for modern, touchless biometric security with the high quality ensured by Invixium manufacturing its products in Canada. Invixium will also showcase IXM Mobile, its newly launched mobile platform that improves security and convenience with five key features: remote enrollment for face recognition, digital card and dynamic QR code as credentials, custom mobile attestation questions, and remote or on-site vital signs screening.

To help enterprises return to the workplace, Invixium develops solutions that solve real-world problems at a rapid pace. Invixium focuses on touchless biometric solutions that ensure the enterprise safety and security and staff convenience and peace of mind. The company has pioneered innovation in technologies like elevated body temperature detection, mask detection, remote face enrollment, and more. Because of this focus, Invixium is leading the change into the new world of security and workforce management where entry points are vital gateways to safety, security, health, and productivity.

The return to in-person meetings is very important to Invixium and the company looks forward to meeting with stakeholders to strengthen global partnerships. Invixium will be present in the Sheikh Saeed Hall 1 at S1-D12, where visitors to the booth can interact with its flagship solution – IXM TITAN – along with the Enhancement Kit, TFACE, IXM Mobile, and much more.

About Invixium

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with presence in India, Middle East, UK, USA, Latin America, and Africa, Invixium designs and manufactures modern biometric solutions that leverage the latest technologies to provide businesses with a unified end-to-end solution for access control, workforce management and health screening at entrances. Our fully integrated hardware, software, and mobile platform solution helps improve the health, safety, productivity, and security of enterprises and industries using accurate data capture and intelligent data analytics.

With 1000s of products sold in over 60 countries and deployments at major enterprises and industries across a broad spectrum of verticals, Invixium strives to provide industry-leading biometric solutions that are not only visually stunning, but also intuitive for ease of use and install. Invixium products are proudly Made in Canada. For more information, visit www.invixium.com.

