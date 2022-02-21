New capital will enable V-Ensure to further expand its product development and marketing capabilities globally to North America and Europe

Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced its investment in V-Ensure Pharma Technologies (“V-Ensure”), in a transaction valued at INR 1.3 billion (approximately US $17.5 million). The round was led by Investcorp along with participation from Asia-based private investment firm, Tanas Capital. This marks Investcorp’s third healthcare investment in India and its first in the pharmaceutical sector.

This investment will fund V-Ensure’s objective of pursuing growth opportunities across North America, Europe and other global markets for the development and launch of its products. The investment also reinforces Investcorp’s commitment to invest in market-leading business services, information technology and healthcare businesses in India and accelerate their expansion and competitive positioning globally.

Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is a leading developer of specialty pharmaceutical formulations focused on complex generics for regulated markets. The company’s core competence lies in development of complex molecules for regulated markets without infringing on any existing patents. It does so by leveraging its superior knowledge of formulation technologies. It also specializes in developing the right strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of these molecules by managing all the necessary processes and documentation required by the regulator, end to end.

V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for more than 45 clients across Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil.

Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity, Investcorp India, said, “As our first pharmaceutical deal in India, we are confident that healthcare globally will continue to be center stage for the future. V-Ensure is a renowned name among India-based pharmaceutical research organizations which aims to tap global markets with its own products. Investcorp’s global presence and knowledge will potentially help V-Ensure as they look to establish their presence directly in the US market. We look forward to this partnership and supporting the company in scaling its operations, both in India and globally, drawing upon our global mid-market expertise.”

Over the last 10 years, V-Ensure has maintained its position as a leading Contract Research Organization (“CRO”) with newer technologies as it continues to support clients with core formulation technologies and global regulatory framework. With a team of over 150 scientists heading pharmaceutical development programs for world’s major pharmaceutical markets, V-Ensure takes pride in solving problems in R&D and manufacturing.

Satyanarayana Vemula, CEO of V-Ensure added “We are delighted to partner with Investcorp as we expand our business from a CRO to a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. We will continue to deliver patient centric solutions through our proprietary technology and competence in developing complex generics for regulated markets. With the backing of Investcorp’s experienced team and global network, we believe that we will be well positioned to significantly accelerate our growth. I look forward to a successful partnership with Investcorp.”

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in India since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer & retail, and technology sectors. In January 2022, Investcorp issued its 2021 Responsible Business Report which outlines its approach to responsible investing and progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (EGS) commitments. The firm’s capital deployment in India is an integral part of its ESG strategy.

Its investments over the last four years include Nephroplus, Wingreens, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, FreshToHome, Zolostays, InCred, Citykart, ASG Eye Hospital, Unilog, Xpressbees, and Safari Industries.

