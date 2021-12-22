Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, hosted a group of Eisenhower Fellows on 5th and 6th December at Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo event hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

The group was headed by George de Lama, President of Eisenhower Fellows, and included 13 trustees and member fellows from the Middle East and Asia. The event took place at Investcorp’s corporate lounge at Expo 2020 Dubai and is part of the firm’s commitment to fostering meaningful economic collaboration across the world.

Investcorp has a leading presence at Expo 2020 Dubai, hosting a series of events, meetings, thought leadership sessions and global conversations, bringing together industry leaders and experts from its 14 offices across three continents.

Throughout the two days, the fellows learned about Investcorp’s international footprint, its global investment strategies, and its commitment to responsible business practices. The fellows also experienced the “best of Expo”, visiting the Singapore, US, China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pavilions, amongst others, on a VIP guided tour.

Hosting the fellows were Investcorp’s Head of MENA and Southeast Asia Investments, Walid Majdalani, and Head of UAE and Oman for Private Wealth, Tarek AlMahjoub, along with key executives from Investcorp’s Private Equity Middle East and North Africa and Private Wealth teams.

Commenting on the visit, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp said: “It was an honor to host the Eisenhower Fellows at Expo 2020 Dubai. This program is an integral part of our commitment, as a global firm, to building cultural bridges and supporting education across the key markets where we operate. We are truly proud of our historical relationship with the Eisenhower Fellowships and will continue to support the important role they hold in fostering international positive change.”

George de Lama, President of the Eisenhower Fellows, added: “In today’s world, economic collaboration has never been more important. In Investcorp, we have a partner who shares this fundamental philosophy, and as we look ahead, we relish the opportunity to continue working together to promote positive change. The Dubai Expo Program is a platform to showcase the innovative work being done in the UAE and we are proud to have participated alongside Investcorp.”

Eisenhower Fellowships is a private, non-profit organization that identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a more peaceful, prosperous and just world. Investcorp’s Executive Chairman, Mohammed Alardhi sits on the Board of Trustees.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

