Seven recipients from across the ISP schools in the Middle East identified for the annual cycle of the Fund

Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced the recipients of the first Federico Olivie Fund. The seven accomplished recipients hold teaching and non-teaching positions within ISP Schools in the Middle East. The Fund will be divided amongst the seven staff members to support them as they enhance their learning and skills through additional training in courses of their choice.

To identify the recipients the selection committee looked at a number of different criteria when making the final decisions. Abigail Fishbourne, School Improvement Partner, ISP, and one of the selection committee members said: “ISP are a learning organisation and are passionate about continuous improvement and staff development. All staff were encouraged to think about their personal development and apply for this fund. Each of the applicants had identified areas within their schools where, if they developed the knowledge and skills taught on the course, they would be able to implement improvements. This will directly impact the educational experience of students at their school. The successful applicants evidenced how, following the course, they would be able to strengthen the school staff skill set and positively impact the academic, social and emotional, or operational aspects of school performance. In addition to this, the successful applicants demonstrated a commitment to the school and its pupils by performing well in their current roles and going above and beyond in previous years.”

The recipients of The Federico Olivie Fund for the 2021 -2022 academic year are:

Alison Grice-Glover, a PE Teacher from Aspen Heights British School

Ichraf Belhould, a PE Teacher from Aspen Heights British School,

Yasmin Baldoza, a Year 5 Teacher from Aspen Heights British School

Nicole Reyes, a Data Analyst from Park House English School

Michael MacDonald, Head of Year 7 and a PE Teacher from Park House English School

Jaime Legg, a Key Stage 4 Leader and Science Teacher from Park House English School

Althea Edmondson, Head of Primary, Nibras International School

Bharat Mansukhani, CEO, ISP Middle East and Europe explained the thinking behind the Fund. “In an era where dynamic change is taking place at a technological, economic, and social level, educational establishments have undergone a transformational shift through the implementation of new methods, tools, and technology prevalent in an age of virtual classrooms and courses. Academic and administrative staff who upskill themselves are better able to support their schools in the future, thereby delivering a more meaningful and rewarding form of education to the students,” he shared.

“The Federico Olivie Fund recognises these qualities and supports our employees in being active changemakers in their schools. We congratulate this year’s Fund recipients. Their commitment is noteworthy, and they exemplify the principles and spirit that ISP stands for. We look forward to celebrating their future successes and witnessing the changes they bring forward in their respective schools,” Mansukhani said.

The Federico Olivie Fund was created in memory of a friend and colleague of ISP, who passed away in 2015. Federico was involved in the private education sector and made a significant contribution to ISP in the organization’s early days.

The Federico Olivie Fund provides a financial contribution to support applicants from ISP schools who wish to enhance their learning and skills by completing additional training. Applications are open annually to all teaching and non-teaching Middle East employees of ISP.

