PHOTO
- Seven recipients from across the ISP schools in the Middle East identified for the annual cycle of the Fund
Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced the recipients of the first Federico Olivie Fund. The seven accomplished recipients hold teaching and non-teaching positions within ISP Schools in the Middle East. The Fund will be divided amongst the seven staff members to support them as they enhance their learning and skills through additional training in courses of their choice.
To identify the recipients the selection committee looked at a number of different criteria when making the final decisions. Abigail Fishbourne, School Improvement Partner, ISP, and one of the selection committee members said: “ISP are a learning organisation and are passionate about continuous improvement and staff development. All staff were encouraged to think about their personal development and apply for this fund. Each of the applicants had identified areas within their schools where, if they developed the knowledge and skills taught on the course, they would be able to implement improvements. This will directly impact the educational experience of students at their school. The successful applicants evidenced how, following the course, they would be able to strengthen the school staff skill set and positively impact the academic, social and emotional, or operational aspects of school performance. In addition to this, the successful applicants demonstrated a commitment to the school and its pupils by performing well in their current roles and going above and beyond in previous years.”
The recipients of The Federico Olivie Fund for the 2021 -2022 academic year are:
Alison Grice-Glover, a PE Teacher from Aspen Heights British School
Ichraf Belhould, a PE Teacher from Aspen Heights British School,
Yasmin Baldoza, a Year 5 Teacher from Aspen Heights British School
Nicole Reyes, a Data Analyst from Park House English School
Michael MacDonald, Head of Year 7 and a PE Teacher from Park House English School
Jaime Legg, a Key Stage 4 Leader and Science Teacher from Park House English School
Althea Edmondson, Head of Primary, Nibras International School
Bharat Mansukhani, CEO, ISP Middle East and Europe explained the thinking behind the Fund. “In an era where dynamic change is taking place at a technological, economic, and social level, educational establishments have undergone a transformational shift through the implementation of new methods, tools, and technology prevalent in an age of virtual classrooms and courses. Academic and administrative staff who upskill themselves are better able to support their schools in the future, thereby delivering a more meaningful and rewarding form of education to the students,” he shared.
“The Federico Olivie Fund recognises these qualities and supports our employees in being active changemakers in their schools. We congratulate this year’s Fund recipients. Their commitment is noteworthy, and they exemplify the principles and spirit that ISP stands for. We look forward to celebrating their future successes and witnessing the changes they bring forward in their respective schools,” Mansukhani said.
The Federico Olivie Fund was created in memory of a friend and colleague of ISP, who passed away in 2015. Federico was involved in the private education sector and made a significant contribution to ISP in the organization’s early days.
The Federico Olivie Fund provides a financial contribution to support applicants from ISP schools who wish to enhance their learning and skills by completing additional training. Applications are open annually to all teaching and non-teaching Middle East employees of ISP.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.