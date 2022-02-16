Dubai, UAE: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, announced international offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling is upgrading its existing IT platforms to latest IFS versions including IFS Cloud, IFS Cloud Services and IFS Success Services. Borr Drilling owns and operates 28 jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the offshore energy exploration and production industry worldwide.

IFS Cloud will support mission-critical business processes, including enterprise asset management (EAM), onshore-offshore data replication, supply chain management, and global financials. Comprehensive and on-demand insights into the condition of the platform is critical when drilling for oil and gas. Maintenance is also a high priority for rig owners as it is contributes to both up-time and cost savings.

The IFS solution meets SOX compliance and lets its customer manage maintenance, supply chain, and finance quicker and more efficient, connecting data across all these functions. It also features inbuilt replication between Head Office and rigs. IFS Cloud can be used onshore and offshore by all rigs and global support organizations.

“IFS is a key strategic partner to Borr Drilling and we are very happy to continue our digitalization journey with IFS’ latest products and technology,” says Kjetil Gran, IT Director at Borr Drilling. “IFS Cloud provides us with the comprehensive end-to-end functionality in a single platform that simplifies mission-critical business processes and provides the insigths we need to make key decisions. I look forward to continuing our partnership with IFS.”

“Energy is a key focus industry for IFS,” says Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer at IFS. “We are proud to be able to support rig, FPSO and complex vessel owners with critical oil & gas industry functionality through IFS Cloud.”

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at www.ifs.com.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange from August 30, 2017 and New York Stock Exchange from July 31, 2019 under the ticker BORR. The company owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet. With a low cost base, a strong and experienced organisational culture, combined with a unique capital structure, Borr Drilling is built to make a difference.

