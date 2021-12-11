Sharjah : Participants at an illustration workshop hosted by Sharjah Book Authority on the opening day of the debut edition of Sharjah Events Festival at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, were encouraged to give free rein to their imagination to conjure up the image of the rabbit on the moon.

Leading the ‘Visual Content Industry’ workshop, Mexican illustrator Gerardo Suzan, told an excited audience of young girls and boys to use their ingenuity and creativity while envisioning the rabbit on the moon. To cultivating creative thinking, the illustrator allowed attendees to freely explore and create original drawings.

Nicolas Suzan oversaw the activities of the participants and commended the style of each while also sharing tips for improving sketches. Every participant was gifted with a copy of a children’s story book about the Mexican city of Durango that he had illustrated.

The Mexican illustrator also showed his own sketches on the topic which resembled an endless maze but conveyed the story beautifully.

Amongst other workshops held on the opening day of the festival included ‘Balance Your Focus’ by the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which highlighted the importance of prioritising family needs, and discussed how time management can bring balance and positivity in one’s professional life.

The ‘Sign Language’ workshop, organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, emphasised the importance of mastering sign language by parents of differently abled children and highlighted the need for learning the basics of the language by members of the community.

Other workshops held included ‘My House is Safe’, ‘Narrator’s Session’ and ‘How to Say No’, by Sharjah Police.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021