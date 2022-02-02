PHOTO
Buying a vehicle is always exciting but since the expense doesn’t end with the car alone, with essentials like insurance topping up the overall cost, we were excited to hear about the latest collaboration that insurance giant InsuranceMarket.ae has announced with leading auto dealership, CARS24. We asked members of the executive team at the two companies to tell us more!
“When a customer buys their car from CARS24, their deal doesn’t just stop at the great purchase price they’ve secured for the vehicle”, said Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Under this partnership, customers of CARS24 are eligible for comprehensive motor insurance from InsuranceMarket.ae. We’re delighted to be able to provide CARS24 customers with InsuranceMarket.ae’s renowned insurance purchasing and claims experience”, he added.
General Manager – myAlfred, Grishma Apte continued “Aside from the great insurance deal being offered to CAR24 customers, InsuranceMarket.ae customers selling their vehicle through CARS24 will receive an AED1000 gift voucher of their choice. This great reward is only available until 10 February though, so for anyone considering selling their vehicle, they should click to CARS24 today”, she concluded.
Commenting further, Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region for CARS24 said “As a result of the recent launch of our mega refurbishment lab in the UAE, all our customers here will get vehicles that are completely certified by us. Our MRL in the UAE is expected to roll out close to 20,000 cars in a year and currently has sold over 3500 completely online through our e-commerce platform. Before any vehicle is listed on CARS24, it undergoes a rigorous 150-point quality check, and every car purchased from CARS24 is backed by a 2-year warranty and a 7-day return policy. In addition, we are delighted to leverage on the strengths of InsuranceMarket.ae and provide further value to our customers in the UAE.”
With such a fantastic promotion available, we’re “motoring” to CARS24 online today! And calling Alfred to see how he can help with our other insurance needs too!!
