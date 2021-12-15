Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), The Global Citizen Forum hosted further celebrities and global leaders to explore “The Future in Motion” at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hosted by Richard Quest, the second day of the forum included deep discussions on several important topics ranging from blockchain, global governance, inclusivity, and diversity as well as powerful initiatives designed to deliver a more sustainable and resilient future to redefine global citizenship in a post-pandemic world. Many important key takeaways came because of these discussions, specifically on the concept of global citizenship as a fluid concept that is embodied through inclusivity and diversity.

During her keynote address, Talimka Yordanova, CEO of the Global Citizen Forum said, “As an organization deeply rooted in the concept of global citizenship, we find it is our duty to stress the undeniable fact that the most pressing challenges humanity is facing today, that require global coordinated response.”

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President, 73rd UNGA, commented, “I believe in collective leadership, I believe in the empowerment of citizens. We are in the Global Citizen Forum precisely and we need to really make our leaders accountable for their commitment for the papers they sign.”

Another important topic that was discussed was female inclusion in the modern world. With a strong female presence in the forum carrying forth essential conversations on inclusion: Nathalie Emmanuel, actress & activist said, “I have many aspirations to try and women and people of color enter into whatever field within the filmmaking industry, opening the doors for new communities and networks of people to get creative and tell their stories.”

International DJ and producer Afrojack spoke about the importance of passing knowledge to others saying and the importance of passing across knowledge to youth in order to empower them to embrace their uniqueness to achieve greatness, saying: “I want to recycle my knowledge and experience to give to the next generation of artists” he continued, ”I want people not have the problems that I used to have.”

The second day of the Global Citizen Forum concluded with a session hosted by Wyclef Jean, entitled “No Borders for the Wicked”, where he spoke on the struggles of refugees living in poverty and the critical role that global citizens must take on to empower youth by making investments in people of poverty stricken countries to support them in achieving their desires and dreams.

