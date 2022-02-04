Launched in July 2019, the Global Wakala Program, a Shariah-compliant Trust Certificates Program has reached its target milestone of USD 100mn in equity with a diversified real estate investment in France, Germany and Spain delivering an average yield of 7.5%.

With over 15 years of experience in Germany, Inovalis confirmed its ability to meet its investors requirements by sourcing investment opportunities offering a mitigated risk: high-quality building, creditworthy tenants, long-term leases, dynamic economic environment with positive outlook.

Inovalis has closed its first acquisition for 2022 in Germany. The property is fully let to two anchored and creditworthy automotive tenants with a WALT of 9 years.

The property is strategically located in Wolfsburg, hometown to Volkswagen, near its plant and headquarters. It was completed early 2021 and comprises two buildings totalling 9,400sqm lettable space and 179 parking spaces. The property is essentially offices and includes a test laboratory and cold storage.

The property, built to meet the highest standards, is fully let to two well-known suppliers to the automotive industry who will operate on site with top-equipped workplaces, the internationally active engineering service provider iinovis and Cariad, Volkswagen’s growing 100% subsidiary specialised in automotive software and technology.

The equity sourced by Inovalis team in the GCC while the debt financing was Paris based team.

“With this new acquisition, Inovalis pursues investments aiming to satisfy the demands of its Middle Eastern Investors. This new acquisition also confirms the ability of Advenis Germany, present in Germany since 2007, to source off-market quality assets within a dynamic environment. " Declared Khalil HANKACH, Managing Director of Inovalis.

“The Global Wakala Program having stake in more than 10 properties in France Germany and Spain has been a very successful vehicle that satisfies the commercial, legal and Shariah requirements of the financial institutions with whom we deal. We aim to provide our partners with off-market transactions sourced and executed by Inovalis teams. t’’ declared Allen Merhej, Managing Director GCC.

About Inovalis Groupe

Inovalis S.A. and its subsidiaries (Advenis S.A., Advenis REIM) invest in and manage Real Estate Investment Trusts such as Inovalis REIT, open ended funds (SCPI) with stable real estate focus such as Eurovalys (for Germany) and Elialys (Southern Europe), Private Thematic Funds raised with Inovalis partners to invest in defined real estate strategies and direct Co-investments on specific assets

Inovalis Group (www.inovalis.com), founded in 1998 by Inovalis SA, is an established pan European real estate investment player with EUR 7 billion of AuM, with offices in Europe, America and the Middle East. The group is comprised of 300 professionals, providing Advisory, Fund, Asset and Property Management services in Real Estate as well as Wealth Management services.

