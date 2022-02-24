PHOTO
Dubai: With the support of Innovations Group’s outsourced team of 900 blue-collar staff, their client Abengoa has announced the successful completion of the construction of the world’s largest solar project in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR) -DUBAI. The project scope included assembly of 65,000+ Parabolic Trough Connect (PTC) Solar modules at the Factory set up in MBR and completing the erection in PT1, PT2 & P3 areas. The project broke a production record and was completed within the set timelines.
Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading HR consultancy firm with activities that include recruitment, temporary staffing, HR outsourcing, and payroll outsourcing among others. The company has been active in the HR consultancy business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Innovations Group has a presence across 16 locations globally.
Commenting on the achievement, Nikhil Nanda, Operations Manager at Innovation Group said, “We are indeed proud to have sourced, deployed, and managed such a large volume of staff for one of the largest solar projects in the world. It’s an achievement for us to partner with Abengoa- the world leader in the construction of solar thermal plants, by being their Manpower Outsourcing partner of choice.”
Miguel Angel H. Garcia – Construction Manager of this project in Abengoa also said, “This major accomplishment could not have been possible without Innovations Group’s remarkable Operations Team and workforce of 900 superhumans. We have managed to achieve this incredible milestone with the utmost resilience and perseverance of the workers and our partners.”
Abengoa is an international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainable development in the infrastructure, energy, and water sectors. Abengoa has also strengthened its position as a benchmark player in the Middle East. In this geography, Abengoa Group holds an extensive portfolio that includes recently awarded projects such as the Jubail 3A reverse osmosis desalination plant in Saudi Arabia and the Tawelaah desalination plant in the United Arab Emirates.
