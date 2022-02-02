Riyadh - stc pay, one of the many fintech giants in KSA, participated during a panel discussion on Fintech and Innovation at the LEAP 2022 conference. The CEO Ahmed Elenzi, took the lead on the discussion.

Ahmed highlighted some exciting and conversational insights during the panel discussion, tackling topics related to technology, fintech, innovation, and more. Alenezi, alongside Ali Bailon, Visa’s General Manager, and Jean Claude, the Western Union MENA President, conversed in the fintech industry’s growth and how their partnerships with stc pay have helped service customers through innovation and much more.

“stc pay is itself an innovation. Having achieved over 7.8 million users in less than three years says a lot about how stc pay thrives through providing easy, simple, and fast solutions to consumers. stc pay wanted to provide a solution towards making transactions faster, which is exactly what we did. stc pay is unique, and that is what makes it innovative.” stated Elenzi

Elenzi also stated “To achieve such customer satisfaction, we study user persona and then introduce our product to fit what the consumer wants. For example, we recently introduced Qattah, a service where users can split bills. We also introduced Eidiya, a way to gift your loved ones in a contactless transaction during COVID-19. Starting something new in a different market is what creates the best products. However, studying the local needs is required before initiating a product or service. This is exactly what stc pay does to ensure consistent innovation, simplicity, and customer-centric experiences.”

"We always focus on building and launching distinctive and unique services. We are keen not to launch any service that does not keep pace with market requirements, and this is what innovation means." Elenzi added.

The LEAP event started from February 1st- February 3rd, 2022, and has brought together almost 700 start-ups, 400+ speakers, workshops, and more. Popular topics such as the future of tech, nanotech, health tech, and more is being tackled at the LEAP conference.

