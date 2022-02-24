Innovation in food system governance will bring farmers and food producers to the decision-making table, says H.E. Gabriel Ferrero y de Loma-Osorio, Chairperson Committee on World Food Security (CFS)

Juan Carlos Motaymayor. Exec Director, Food sector, NEOM, tells delegates political will and tech adoption puts Middle East in pole position to lead future of sustainable food

Summit attendees hear how women and youth must be included to add ‘new voices’ to agriculture

Dubai, UAE : Global food sector players outlined the path to sustainable food systems on day two of the Food for Future Summit at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, delivering a powerful show of industry unity with a call for inclusivity, ideation and innovation to ensure there will be enough high quality food produced and accessible to soaring populations.

The influential summit, which ended its two-day run in Dubai on Thursday, united world leaders and agriculture innovators from international organisations, including the World Bank and several other key global partners, in the critical goal of a food-secure future. Expert pioneers from across the global food supply chain came together to map out solutions to our growing food security challenges.

Innovation in governance will go a long way

In his opening address on day two of the Global Leaders’ Symposium, H.E. Gabriel Ferrero y de Loma-Osorio, Chairperson Committee on World Food Security (CFS), acknowledged how Artificial Intelligence, applications, data science and automation have enabled food systems to experience technological advances like never before, resulting in more than 150% more food being produced today with only 13% increase in land use compared with 1960.

However, he urged the industry to look at the “bigger picture”, calling for greater collaboration to unleash the true potential of innovation to ensure protection of food producers.

“Our food systems still face complex challenges. While innovations have worked, they have not worked for all people,” said H.E. Ferrero. “We need broader innovation in the way we govern our food systems, locally, nationally and globally.”

“Governance innovation looks at a food system’s perspective. In this way we connect food systems governance with the governance of other issues: energy, water, environment, climate, and labour, social protection, consumer protection or education. It prioritises access, encouraging programmes and solutions that are adapted and accessible to smallholder and family farmers, making full use of local and indigenous models. Governance innovation is based on inclusive deliberation and inclusive decision making, involving and empowering the whole diverse range of stakeholders, including smallholder farmers, food workers and indigenous people through inclusive decision-making frameworks and processes. We will not invent a way out of the challenges we face if we are not willing to innovate the way we govern our food systems to achieve the SDGs.”

CREATIVITY CAN OVERCOME ADVERSITY

Creativity can also help overcome food security adversity, according to Dr. Juan Carlos Motaymayor, Executive Director - Food Sector, NEOM, who outlined how the GCC region has faced a history of dealing with conditions that limit food production. It is a region that can foster game-changing solutions to create a “climate change-proof-food industry”.

Dr. Motaymayor said companies in the region can leverage technologies to create food production solutions that lower land and water use footprints. He cited an example of traditional methods of growing tomatoes in an open field in the GCC region that require 100 litres of water per kilogram of tomatoes, compared with high-tech systems being developed at NEOM that will require only four litres per kilogram.

He concluded by stressing a belief that the region is ideally placed to drive the future of food with a powerful combination of strong political will, attractive demographics and sustained purchasing power to support the development of emerging technologies.

EMPOWER AND INCENTIVISE YOUTH AND WOMEN TO PLAY A ROLE

Elsewhere, a thought-provoking panel discussion titled ‘Funding Agtech & Foodtech Innovation – Fuelling Youth and Women’ featured leading lights spanning the entire industry ecosystem, who concluded that while technological innovation is facilitating the journey to a food-secure future, greater innovation is needed to engage youth and women in the benefits of a career in agrifood.

The Hon. Clay Glennford Sweeting, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Bahamas, outlined the challenges facing his nation in attracting young people into an industry where “the majority” of the farmers are over 60, citing prohibitive food costs and climatic obstacles of the country being on a hurricane belt.

“Most people in the Bahamas do not find the sector an inviting one to be a part of because there’s no money to made, they are at high risk. That is where insurance plays a role, farmers’ insurance to mitigate the risk. In Canada they have federal funding. As governments, we must look at ways to assist farmers, especially young persons who might want to get into the industry.”

Christine Gould, CEO, Thought for Food, added: “It is about getting people excited about the opportunities in the industry, bringing in new voices.”

The Food For Future Summit and its sister Global Agtech Expo, were hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in partnership with the United Nations’ Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

‘GOOD FOOD FOR NOW, GOOD FOOD FOR THE FUTURE’ CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED

Meanwhile, Chef Manal Alalem – celebrity chef, WFP Goodwill Ambassador and Good Food For All advocate, launched an exciting new campaign at the summit. ‘Good Food For Now, Good Food For the Future’, a collaboration with the Chefs’ Manifesto, promotes the use of biodiverse ingredients and incorporation of many Future 50 Foods.

The initiative, to be streamed on YouTube, features recipes that encourage viewers to consume food that is healthy for them and the planet. It will provide simple hacks and ingredients that can be added to Middle Eastern favourites to increase micronutrient intake and promote sustainability.

Speaking at the summit, Chef Manal Alalem said; “We are launching recipes focused on good food. Cooking is not just about chopping or mixing ingredients, but it’s about understanding what you are cooking, the ingredients you are using, and how to balance a good meal. I have always said it is not only mothers who should take on this responsibility, the whole family should go into the kitchen and cook together. That’s why I make my recipes quick and easy for the family to enjoy.

“We have been working on this idea for many years, because developing recipes and making the supporting videos takes time. Since the whole world is gathered here at Expo, we felt it is important to launch at the Food For Future Summit.”

For more information, visit https://www.foodforfuturesummit.com

