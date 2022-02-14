DUBAI, UAE: Celebrating sustainability in Dubai restaurants, the inaugural Dubai Green Star Awards will be held on February 15 at Fairmont Dubai during the ‘Out of the Box – on the fringe of Gulfood’ F&B show.

In recognition of chefs, restaurants, hotels and F&B organisations for their commitment to sustainability, the Dubai Green Star Awards aims to reward those using best practices in their daily operations to reduce the impact of food creation on nature, to cut waste in the kitchen and to ultimately re-design what luxury at the table is known for while being mindful of the planet.

The Awards are supported by Fresh on Table, the catalyst with a mission to promote local farms, sustainability and to assist the UAE's food security mission, and are part of the Sustainable UAE Eating campaign that was launched in November 2021 within Specialty Food Festival and Gulfood Manufacturing (www.uaeating.ae).

The criteria for selecting the Green Stars chefs is linked to what sustainability and food security mean in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. On this basis, the selecting committee choose chefs, restaurant, hotels and F&B organizations that are committed to sustainable practices in sourcing, cooking and serving food and to utilise ingredients that are produced with such practices, no matter where they come from.

Such ingredients must come from environmentally sustainable farming and fishing, humane animal cultivation, and made out of the respect for cultural and biological diversity, which are essential for the health of the earth and its inhabitants.

Special recognition will be given to chefs, restaurants and hotels that are conscious that they are working in a challenging land and still support the local sustainable agriculture, its farmers and their produce. By doing so, they contribute to putting the UAE at the top of the Global Food Security Index, which is one of the targets of the UAE Government Strategy for Food security.

A special NFT celebrating the 2022 edition of the Green Star Awards, the first of its kind worldwide, has also been created for the occasion, in partnership with Fresh on Table.

During the Awards, attendees can expect to see recognition go to restaurants and hotels including Atlantis The Palm, Bella Restaurant and Lounge, BOCA, Food Fund International, Armani Hotel, The Maine, One Life Kitchen, Paramount Hotel, Pullman Dubai Downtown Hotel, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Roberto’s, Sanderson Café, Sofitel The Palm Spa, SLS Hotel, Social by Heinz Beck, The Sum of Us, Wild and Moon, as well as hotel chains like EMEA Hilton, Marriott, Rotana and WASL Hospitality & Leisure.

Spearheading sustainability in the kitchen, chefs including Mohamad Chabchoul, Executive Chef of Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Antonio Iacovelli, Group Head Chef at Jumeirah, Ahmad Kasdi Mohd Dahari at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, and Roberto Giovanni Saglimbene, Executive Chef at Rotana Saadiyat Island will be celebrated on the evening, as well as F&B institutions such as Gulfood 2022, and sustainable wine lists in restaurants, which will be announced by Luca Gagliardi of Tasted & Rated.

The Dubai Green Star Awards will take place on February 15 at 5.30pm at Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road (Summit Room) followed by a food and wine reception at the Bistro 90, in the same hotel (9th floor). For further information, please e-mail sustainable@uaeating.ae, call Rosario Scarpato or visit www.uaeating.ae.

