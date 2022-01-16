300 exhibiting companies and brands to display a showcase of technology and innovation

Hosts 7 country pavilions bringing global solutions that can help solve global climate change challenges

Abu Dhabi : The World Future Energy Summit 2022 will host 7 country pavilions that feature innovative clean energy and sustainability technologies and connect emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with technology players across Europe, North America, and Asia. These pavilions include Japan, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, and Switzerland.

A place to discover innovative technology that can accelerate sustainable development and help solve climate change challenges, WFES 2022 is the world’s leading business event on the renewable energy. It is a place where the brightest minds in the business meet in person, exchange ideas, and showcase new innovations that support the development of a sustainable future. It is an opportunity to network and exchange knowledge with industry experts, investors, thought leaders and government officials. The centrepiece of WFES 2022, the Energy Expo, hosts the biggest names in renewable energy. Over 200 sessions of essential industry content on transformative technologies and developments are complemented by key sustainable development and climate change conferences, including:

EcoWASTE: Connected equipment and automation. Where tech meets waste management

C&E Forum: Circular Economy. From CO2 to valuable product

Smart Cities Forum: Digital Twins

Water Forum: Innovation highway

Solar & Clean Energy Forum: Improving long-term efficiency in solar facilities through digitalisation

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are proud to organise the only event that offers complete access to a global audience comprised of the major buyers and influential figures in government, commerce and scientific research. Participants can cultivate new commercial partnerships, build their brands, and secure new sources of investment as we open the doors to the world’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability. We look forward to welcoming the all attendees for an unparalleled in-person experience this Monday.”

