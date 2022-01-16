PHOTO
- 300 exhibiting companies and brands to display a showcase of technology and innovation
- Hosts 7 country pavilions bringing global solutions that can help solve global climate change challenges
Abu Dhabi : The World Future Energy Summit 2022 will host 7 country pavilions that feature innovative clean energy and sustainability technologies and connect emerging markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia with technology players across Europe, North America, and Asia. These pavilions include Japan, Germany, China, Italy, Korea, France, and Switzerland.
A place to discover innovative technology that can accelerate sustainable development and help solve climate change challenges, WFES 2022 is the world’s leading business event on the renewable energy. It is a place where the brightest minds in the business meet in person, exchange ideas, and showcase new innovations that support the development of a sustainable future. It is an opportunity to network and exchange knowledge with industry experts, investors, thought leaders and government officials. The centrepiece of WFES 2022, the Energy Expo, hosts the biggest names in renewable energy. Over 200 sessions of essential industry content on transformative technologies and developments are complemented by key sustainable development and climate change conferences, including:
- EcoWASTE: Connected equipment and automation. Where tech meets waste management
- C&E Forum: Circular Economy. From CO2 to valuable product
- Smart Cities Forum: Digital Twins
- Water Forum: Innovation highway
- Solar & Clean Energy Forum: Improving long-term efficiency in solar facilities through digitalisation
Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director at World Future Energy Summit, said: “We are proud to organise the only event that offers complete access to a global audience comprised of the major buyers and influential figures in government, commerce and scientific research. Participants can cultivate new commercial partnerships, build their brands, and secure new sources of investment as we open the doors to the world’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability. We look forward to welcoming the all attendees for an unparalleled in-person experience this Monday.”
-Ends-
For media quires and interview opportunities, please contact: Acorn Strategy
Natasha D’Souza – Associate Director
E: natasha@acornstrategy.com
Areen Alfahel – Junior PR Executive
E: areen@acornstrategy.com
About World Future Energy Summit
The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event and exhibition for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, with 840 brands represented and approximately 34,000 attendees from 125 countries, it showcases pioneering technologies and ground-breaking thinking in energy, energy efficiency, water, solar, waste, smart cities, climate, and environment.
As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange at the heart of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The World Future Energy Summit inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technology, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide, helping to stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com
About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together a unique fusion of policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders. Through its initiatives and events, ADSW is a catalyst for sharing knowledge, implementing strategies, and delivering solutions to drive human progress. ADSW is committed to furthering our understanding of the major social, economic, and environmental trends shaping the world’s sustainable development. For more information, visit www.abudhabisustainabilityweek.com
About Masdar
Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development, and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Masdar’s renewable energy projects are in the UAE, Jordan, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, Serbia, and Spain. For more information about Masdar, please visit: www.masdar.ae. Stay connected: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar
About RX Global
RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.
RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com
About RELX
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33bn/€39bn/$47bn.*
*Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.