Amman, Jordan: talabat Jordan, the region’s leading food and grocery delivery app, has kicked off 2022 by looking back at its previous year of achievements, during which it demonstrated growth and innovation on all fronts—successes that serve to guide, inform, and inspire the company’s plans for the year ahead.

The year 2021 has been a year of growth and innovation for talabat Jordan. Even in the face of challenges, such as those posed by the ongoing pandemic, the company has continued to persevere, standing by vendors, riders, and customers as a vital lifeline during difficult times. Early in the year, in response to renewed restrictions and lockdowns, talabat Jordan obtained the necessary permits from the government to continue delivering during curfew hours. Meanwhile, the company continued to onboard new vendors, more than doubling its total number nationwide, with more than 5,000 restaurants, cafes, and shops now available on the app. And to help these vendors through the difficulties of the pandemic, talabat increased its payment frequency to these partners.

In September, the company reached a major milestone, when it officially expanded its delivery network to cover all Jordanian governorates. Likewise, its innovative tMart concept continued to grow, with a total of 13 of tMart’s dedicated ‘dark stores’ now spread across the country. And tMart wasn’t talabat Jordan’s only major innovation in 2021: more recently, the company has been helping its partners expand their operations by supporting the creation of cloud kitchens, which offer a streamlined, cost-effective model for geographic expansion. Already, talabat has helped Qaysar Pizza and Heroes Burgers & Wings open cloud kitchens in a number of cities outside Amman, and the company is eager to continue helping local vendors grow, all the while allowing customers across the Kingdom to benefit from greater variety and more efficient service.

Over the past year, the company has also intensified its efforts to support local communities. Under its corporate responsibility framework, talabat Jordan has carried out numerous community initiatives, including leveraging the power of its platform by adding four more non-profit organizations (at zero percent commission) to its list of virtual charities, allowing customers to safely and conveniently donate to major causes throughout the country. This brought the total number of charities on the app to seven; through this virtual charity platform, talabat Jordan and its customers raised an incredible JD31,991 in 2021, in addition to providing 24,530 customer-donated meals to people in need.

Among its new partners, talabat Jordan forged a special partnership with SOS Children’s Villages Jordan, which it supported through a variety of activities carried out during the company’s annual Hero Month, held in October. In total, talabat Jordan employees spent 294 hours of their time conducting out volunteer work as part of Hero Month.

Through all of these achievements, talabat Jordan continues to keep its employees and riders at the heart of its operations. In 2021, the number of riders and employees working with the company tripled, providing a concrete example of how talabat is positively impacting the local economy through employment. And the company was eager to continue demonstrating its appreciation for its hardworking riders, upgrading the tipping feature on the app, hosting internal competitions to reward outstanding achievement, and providing them with exclusive offers through the “because you are talabat” program, which gives riders discounts from over 50 vendors across numerous sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Hala Siraj said, “In a year full of challenges, talabat Jordan has continued to move from strength to strength. As a company underpinned by a purpose-driven business model, we are especially proud of our contributions to the local economy, and to communities across the Kingdom. Of course, none of this would have been possible without our many incredible partners – from our employees and riders to our vendors, to our corporate and non-profit partners – and we look forward to further enriching these partnerships in the year to come.”

In the year ahead, Siraj indicated that talabat Jordan seeks to continue building on its achievements, including expanding the tMart and cloud kitchen operations across Jordan.

