Abu Dhabi, UAE : Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council today signed a three-year cycling sponsorship agreement for the UAE Tour 2022-2024.

The UAE Tour is the only World Tour race in the Middle East. The route crosses five of the nation’s seven emirates with Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah all playing host to some of the top riders from across the globe.

Aref Al Awani, General-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council host of the event, said “IHC’s sponsorship the UAE Tour for the next three years is an important contribution to the country’s growing sporting calendar. Hosting this major event is an honour for the UAE. It brings top cyclists from around the world, who provide a close up view of high performance and serve as fantastic role models for the next generation.”

International Holding Company will be the official sponsor of the races for the next three seasons. This is the second partnership between IHC and Abu Dhabi Sports Council following the sponsorship of the Abu Dhabi Cricket team early this year.

Commenting on the partnership Syed Basar Shueb Board Member, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of IHC said: “IHC runs a well-coordinated programme of initiatives to support popular and fast-growing sports in the UAE. Through this agreement, we are proud to be part of a key moment in the international cycling calendar. The UAE Tour is another demonstration of the country’s outstanding capability to host major international events, and we wish the organisers, participants and cycling fans success and enjoyment.”

The official route, for the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, will be announced by the UAE Tour race organizers, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in January 2022.

-Ends-

International Holding Company (IHC)

IHC was founded in 1998, as part of an initiative to diversify and grow non-oil business sectors in the UAE. Adhering to ‘Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030’, the ADX listed company endeavours to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates. IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes, and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential. The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

Media Contacts

IHC

Ahmad Ibrahim

Head of Corporate Communication & Media

Ahmad.ibrahim@ihcuae.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021