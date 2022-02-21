PHOTO
Dubai-UAE: The International Gemological Institute (IGI), the world’s largest independent gemological laboratory, today announced its participation in the inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), the industry’s first in-person B2B event of the year.
Kickstarting on 22 February 2022, the event will bring together an exciting line-up of leading jewellery brands, gemstone dealers, jewellery manufacturers and tech solutions and service providers. During the three-day event, IGI will be proving on-site grading services for diamonds and finished jewelry from their extensive services portfolio.
Speaking about the announcement, Shaunak Shastree, Managing Director, IGI, Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Jewellery, Gem & Technology, Dubai show. As the leading global gemology authority, IGI aims to address the core concerns between buyers and sellers related to grading and origin- especially between natural & lab-grown diamonds & jewelry”.
Grading services are quintessentially the core of the Diamond & Jewellery industry and ‘On-Site’ grading services, build trust, confidence and promote trade- especially in a prestigious event like the JGT show.
The JGT Dubai is being hosted by Informa Markets and Italian Exhibition Group with the official partner being DMCC and the Dubai Jewellery Group as the industry partner.
About IGI
The International Gemological Institute (IGI) operates 20 laboratory locations around the world grading finished jewelry, natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds and gemstones. IGI also operates 14 ‘Schools of Gemology’ graduating thousands of new jewelry professionals annually.
For over 47 years, IGI has provided the jewelry community and consumers with a broad range of services including grading reports, identification reports, appraisal reports, diamond authentication, attestation of origin and laser inscription services. Regardless of location, an authentic IGI ‘Laboratory Report’ is the common language of trust and confidence in the gemological world. Please visit igi.org for report verification and more information.
