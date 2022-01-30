Manama : The Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum today announced that its third edition is set to take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 27 February 2022 under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB). The Forum will look at new cutting-edge Fintech innovative solutions are transforming investment in the industry both in the region and across global markets.

The hybrid event, taking place at Gulf Hotel and online, will kick off with opening remarks from the Governor of the CBB, HE Rasheed Al Maraj, and will be followed by a high-level panel featuring leading Fintech, investment and real estate industry experts. These include Ms. Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Director, FinTech & Innovation Unit at the CBB, Ms. Yasmeen Al Saffar, Head of Financial Services at the Economic Development Board and Mr. Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive®, a FCA regulated Fintech offering real estate equity funding, and a Partner of the IFID 2022 Forum. The discussion will be moderated by Ms. Vineeta Tan, Managing Editor at IFN, the Forum’s Media Partner.

“We are pleased to launch another edition at IFID, looking at digital transformation in investments and how Fintech backed technology solutions are driving innovation and creating new opportunities for investors. We look forward to welcoming our experts and hearing first hand their views on current developments and the future of the industry as more and more Fintech focused investment players emerge. We’re grateful for the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, which has created a strong regulatory environment supporting Fintech innovation in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and for the participation of our other panelists and partners,” said Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communicaitons, the Forum’s organiser.

Also commenting, Mr. Adham, said, “Crowdtolive®has been at the forefront of Islamic Fintech innovation for over five years in the UK. After breaking ground in North America in 2021, we are looking to expand in the GCC and believe that Bahrain can continue to lead the way in Islamic finance and are proud to support and participate in IFID, sharing our international experience and views on the market opportunities and challenges.”

About CrowdToLive®

CTL is an innovative Sharia’a compliant equity funding platform that offers a real estate investment solution, with attractive compounded returns, in the UK market.

Operating with the highest standards of governance and transparency from their headquarters in London, CTL offers a world class debt-free partnerships underpinning the needs of both homebuyers and investors through an efficient client-focused approach.

CTL team of investment professionals provides a mix of international experience, rich regional knowledge, and unparalleled relationships. The team strives to deliver value propositions, innovative solutions, and tangible results for clients and shareholders.

CTL was established in 2016 with a shareholder blend of individual, institutional, as well as high-net-worth investors. CTL works on expanding into the GCC, Continental Europe and Canada.

Regulated by UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), CTL is part of Virgin Start Up Programme, Barclays Eagle Labs, London & Partner Accelerator Programme, and Qatar Fintech Hub.

Contact Person: ANOUAR ADHAM, CFA - Co-Founder and UK CEO - aadham@crowdtolive.com

