Manama: The 3rd Annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day (IFID) Forum today announced Solidarity as the event’s Insurance Partner. The Forum, which is being held under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), focuses this year on “How Fintech Innovation is Transforming the Investment Industry”. Taking place in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 27 February 2022 at the Gulf Hotel, it is a hybrid event that will feature participation from a high level group of regional and international financial sector, Fintech, regulatory and legal experts.

The Forum will be opened with remarks from HE Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the CBB, and will be followed by two key note addresses. The first will be delivered by Mr. Hassan Jarrar, CEO of BisB, the Forum’s Exclusive Banking Partner, and the other by Mr. Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive®, a UK FCA regulated Fintech offering real estate equity funding, and a Partner of the IFID 2022 Forum.

Two dynamic panel discussions will also be held on how new cutting-edge digital solutions are revolutionizing the investment industry and the resulting challenges and opportunities. The first panel will focus on the Forum’s theme “How Fintech Innovation is Transforming the Investment Industry,” with participation from Ms. Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, Director, FinTech & Innovation Unit at the CBB, Ms. Maisaa Shunnar, Group Chief Digital Transformation, BisB, and Mr. Anour Adham, Co-Founder and CEO of CrowdToLive®, The discussion will be moderated by Ms. Vineeta Tan, Managing Editor and a Director at REDmoney Group, the Forum’s Media Partner.

The second panel will look at “Fintech Innovation and Ecosystem and its Legal Developments,” with participation from Ms. Yasmeen Al-Saffar, Head of Financial Services, Bahrain Economic Development Board, Mr. Roberto Mancone, CEO and Executive Board Member, BEYON Money and Mr. Mohamed Toorani, Partner and Head of Bahrain office, DLA Piper. The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Kal Subramanian, Head of Markets, KPMG (Bahrain).

Mr. Jawad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer, Solidarity Bahrain, commented: “We are delighted to be an exclusive insurance partner at the IFID Forum. This partnership stems from the Company’s commitment towards supporting innovation and digitisation initiatives. Today, digital innovation is transforming all industries and we are committed to leveraging the power of modern technologies and continuously provide the most distinctive and versatile insurance products and services.” He also added: “Solidarity has built a strong reputation and a rich portfolio over the past decades and has maintained its position as a market leader for Digital Transformation and Insuretech Innovation in The Kingdom of Bahrain”.

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s organizer, added, “We are very pleased to announce Solidarity as the Insurance partner for IFID 2022. Fintech innovation is seeing continued advancement and development in the insurance sector and we’re proud to have one of the pioneering Islamic insurers on board as a partner and contributor to the Forum.”

