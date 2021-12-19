Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IceWarp, a global leader for developing unified collaboration solutions with a presence across 50+ countries, expands its reach in the UAE by offering a solution ecosystem that transforms how teams share information online and optimize business processes through its streamlined and seamless team collaboration tools. The sudden and rapid shift to remote and hybrid working scenarios in the past couple of years has made IceWarp’s family of applications a highly sought after one, owing to its smooth interface and incredible ability to be used alongside widely used enterprise collaboration software.

IceWarp delivers an innovative, cost effective , all-in-one collaboration platform comprising of an entire family of apps that offer real-time collaboration tools, simplified sharing options, and smooth integration of various virtual office functions. By integrating everything users need under a single login - Email, TeamChat, and Storage, IceWarp is able to provide them with a superior communication experience at work. The company has witnessed an unprecedented growth of its collaboration solution amongst its new as well as existing customers during the pandemic. On one hand, people using plain vanilla email are adopting the collaborative platform, and on the other hand, customers looked for a cost-effective alternative to solution providers like GSuite, MO365 are choosing IceWarp as their preferred enterprise for business mailing and collaboration.

“We at IceWarp are committed to providing businesses with affordable, seamlessly integrated and easy to use communications solution that covers all aspects of business collaboration and productivity. Our solutions can prove to be of instrumental value across industries like Pharma & Healthcare, BFSI, BPO's, Manufacturing, Retail, and more. Our unique all-in-one E-mail and Collaboration Suite helps larger organizations achieve optimum teamwork without any hindrances or security breaches. Large-scales companies in a business hub like the UAE can benefit greatly from using this solution and we are excited to help them make the switch to a world of uncomplicated, secure, and convenient communications.” Said Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East.

Customers have come to love IceWarp’s services that enhance remote working and collaboration, like Business email, TeamChat for project teamwork, real-time office document collaboration, online meetings and more. IceWarp’s collaborative solution also prioritizes an organization’s email security by incorporating one of the best solutions in the industry powered by CISCO Ironport to offer ATP solution to their customers as an additional layer of security. With concerns around the safety and security of data reaching an all-time high owing to increasing security threats during the pandemic, a secure solution is vital to ensure data safety on an organizational level.

https://www.icewarp.me/

About IceWarp:

IceWarp is a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions. Headquartered in Prague, IceWarp has been operating globally since 2001. IceWarp entirely changes the concept of how teams share information online and optimize business processes through its streamlined & seamless team collaboration solutions, by providing an ultimate all-in-one collaboration platform and a whole new family of apps with real-time collaboration tools, easy sharing options, integration of various virtual office functions right at user’s fingertips by integrating everything they need under a single login - Email, TeamChat, and Storage.

IceWarp offers its users ease of use, security, and efficiency through its complete solution for all their office work in a single window, without needing any third-party applications. IceWarp aims at continuous and comprehensive innovation considering current trends and requirements of more than 50 million paid users and 50,000 customers worldwide. IceWarp is currently present across 50 + countries. Currently, IceWarp is the only alternative to MS Exchange, Office 365, and G Suite.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021