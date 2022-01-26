Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Literature Foundation, home of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, one of the world’s leading international literary festivals, has announced its partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai for the fourth year running to bring the most inspiring voices in business to the Arab world’s largest celebration of written and spoken word this February.

Isobel Abulhoul, Trustee and CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation said: “We are fortunate to have such progressive partners on board. What is more important than sparking curiosity and finding new and innovative approaches? We are thrilled to have their support and to hear the inspiring words of the global leaders that will be featured at the Innovative Entrepreneurship strand.”

H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Managing Director, Investment Corporation of Dubai said: “We are happy to demonstrate our commitment to furthering Education and Innovation through our sponsorship of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature for the fourth consecutive year. This cultural event feeds the imagination of the Arab world, inspiring creativity and innovation with motivational stories that propel us forward and prepare us for the future.”

The Innovative Entrepreneurship strand includes keynote sessions from one of the world’s most admired business leaders, former PepsiCo CEO and New York Times Best Seller, Indra Nooyi; Gary Vaynerchuck, entrepreneur, bestselling author, social media master, and among the most sought-after speakers in entrepreneurship; and famous Egyptian jewellery designer to the stars and author, Azza Fahmy.

The strand will also feature two sessions with business journalist Sarah Gay Forden, including one about her book ‘The House of Gucci: Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed’ and another session titled ‘How to Make the Internet Less Evil’. Renowned literary agents Sheila Crowley and Sam Copeland will be offering masterclasses with insights into the literary industry and advice on how to get published, while YouTube superstar Ahmed El Ghandour will host a masterclass about storytelling on social media.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai. The festival will be held 3 – 13 February at the Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City, and the Habtoor Palace Hotel, and will uphold all covid regulations. Visitors will be asked to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative PCR taken within the previous 72 hours.

The festival is held with founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture.

