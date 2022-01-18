IBA CEIF arranged a 3-days workshop exclusively for students of IBA on Basics of Islamic Banking and Finance. Around 40 students attended the workshop which was sponsored by Al-Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited. Full Scholarships were provided to students with CGPA of 3.5 & above (funded by the sponsor).

The workshop also included field visits to Al-Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited and to State Bank of Pakistan. From the basics of Islamic banking, to clearing misconceptions and Introduction to major Islamic banking products and Takaful, along with career counselling session, the workshop was an enriching experience both academically and professionally.

Internships are also being offered to the attendees of the workshop. Quiz was also held, and the winner of Quiz was awarded a Sweston Watch.

Students displayed great enthusiasm, interest, and inquisitiveness in learning about Islamic Finance from applicative and practical dimensions. They got to interact with Industry professionals and experts and showed delight and gratitude over having been granted this amazing opportunity.

