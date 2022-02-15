Hyundai Motor Group’s (HMG) pioneering all-electric sustainable mobility model the Hyundai IONIQ 5 have taken top spot at the first-ever ‘Best Cars of the Year’ 2021/2022 Awards. The joint world champions were singled out for quality, innovation, design and state-of-the-art tech by a judging panel that features global industry leaders from across the automotive spectrum. Both the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 claimed the title of the ‘Best Cars of the Year’ 2021/2022 by beating new models from established premium brands, including the Audi e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-e and Porsche Taycan. Each of the top ten places was occupied by a different brand covering six countries spread across the world’s top three car producing continents – Asia, Europe and North America.

This latest prestigious industry honor is further evidence that HMG’s sustainable mobility vision is being realized, with Hyundai and Kia becoming recognized leaders in this field. “We are proud that our first two dedicated battery electric vehicles are jointly honored as the first-ever Best Cars of the Year,” said Heung Soo Kim, Head of the EV Business Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “It sends a clear message that not only are both Hyundai IONIQ is a world-class electric vehicle, but also that we are on the right track with our electrification strategy. The world can expect more great EV models from our brands in the coming year.”

World champion caliber

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was launched in 2021 as the first model in the company’s IONIQ dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up brand. IONIQ 5’s modern take on retro design includes Hyundai’s first clamshell hood and eye-catching V-shaped positioning lamps. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors to illustrate the ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design ethos. By being based on the E-GMP architecture, the fully electric CUV has generous interior proportions thanks to the 3,000mm wheelbase with its short overhangs front and rear. Such a combination delivers exceptional interior space, dynamic performance, ultra-fast charging and an optimal in-car experience, all of which adds to the IONIQ 5’s universal appeal.

The ‘Best Cars of the Year’ Awards were formed to produce an unaffiliated, unique and totally democratic view of the ‘best’ vehicles on offer around the world. The judging panel was curated from leaders in the automotive industry, bringing together a diverse background that incorporates designers, engineers, motorsport pioneers, acclaimed journalists, broadcasters and media professionals alongside outstanding vehicle retailers, automotive consultants, major event organizers and real-world car buyers. This combination of unmatched knowledge, rich experience and in-depth know-how has helped to generate an authentic, unbiased view of the ‘best’ cars available.

As the reigning joint world champion, Hyundai IONIQ 5 are scheduled to be the star attraction at the ‘Best Cars of the Year’ stand at the British Motor Show from August 18-21 at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre. This will also mark the beginning of the selection, evaluation, test drive and voting process for the Best Cars of the Year 2022/23 awards.

OTE Group is the exclusive dealer for Hyundai in Oman offering excellent sales and after-sales service support, underpinned by a nationwide service network, that’s on par with global standards. For more information please contact 800-50003.

