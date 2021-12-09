PHOTO
Cairo: Huawei, the world pioneer in information and communication technology solutions, as the Technological Partner of The Global Forum for Higher Education and Scientific Research (GFHS), showcased its latest solutions technology, in addition to participating in the panel discussions that take place alongside the Forum, in support of digital transformation in the education sector in Egypt.
At its booth, Huawei showcases the latest technological solutions for Smart Education. Huawei's innovations contribute to creating a more interactive learning environment, promoting innovation, and digitizing the whole educational process, in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.
Huawei’s vision for the future of smart education in Egypt is based on three aspects: the first, includes providing fully connected education that connects educational institutions, teachers, students everywhere and all time. The second aspect includes using intelligent terminals with smart applications to enhance the education process. The third aspect refers to the use of the Intelligent Operation Center (IOC), through which officials can analyze the educational process through using intelligent technologies such as Cloud, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.
Furthermore, on the second day of the Forum, Mr. Quentin Zhang, VP of Enterprise and Government Mega Projects in Egypt, participated in a panel discussion entitled “Embracing Differences and the Future of Work: Scenarios and Impact”. The session discussed diversity and inclusion in the workforce from the perspective of individuals and businesses, and how they achieved inclusion in the workplace. In addition, Mr. Quentin shared his vision regarding digital inclusion; utilizing digital technology to break down the physical boundaries of the workplace. He further discussed how to bridge the digital divide to provide unlinked people and organizations the access to quality teaching resources that are important to develop skills and build capacities to enhance the competitive capabilities of enterprises.
Huawei Egypt participates for the second time in a row as the technological partner of the forum that is held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. Huawei is a strategic partner for the education sector in Egypt, as the company supports the state’s efforts to transform education into the digital sector, through many partnerships and initiatives to provide a smart and inclusive learning experience for all, in light of Egypt’s Vision 2030.
-Ends-
About Huawei
Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.
Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.
