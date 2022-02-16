PHOTO
On the sideline of “EGYPS 2022” Petroleum show, Huawei, the world pioneer in information and communication technology solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Egyptian Petroleum Services Company & Valves Production (EVACO), as part of Huawei's strategy to promote the digitalization in Oil & Gas sector. The MoU aim to maximize the operational efficiency and industrial value of the projects carried out by Evaco; using Huawei’s latest technologies-- including Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud, Data Centers, and Worksite Management Systems.
"We look forward to working with companies operating in the oil and gas sector to provide them with the latest technologies and solutions that increase productivity, reduce waste and accelerate decarbonization. Huawei’s strategy is to enable the oil and gas sector and advance its digital transformation strategy. This comes in support of Egypt's efforts to develop the sector as one of the main pillars of Egypt strategic vision. We, at Huawei, see the energy sector as the key driver for all other sectors and Egypt Vision 2030," Felix Xu, CEO of Huawei Egypt Enterprise Business Group, said.
It worth noting that Huawei is committed to provide the latest technologies and solutions in AI, IoT, and Cloud, as well as the best practices to digitalize the oil and gas sector in Egypt. Huawei’s oil and gas solutions have been applied in 45 countries and regions around the world, serving 70 percent of the global top 20 oil and gas companies. The company is keen to transfer its knowledge and expertise to its partners; leveraging Egypt Vision 2030.
