Dubai, United Arab Emirates : The HUAWEI Ads Summit 2021 held in Dubai shed light on the platform’s advertising capabilities and unique potentials amongst the industry. The first event in Middle East and North Africa garnered attendance from over 150 senior executives from leading media and marketing agencies and HUAWEI Ads Certified Partners.
The event began with an interactive and engaging gamified introduction to HUAWEI Ads, enabling participants to explore the platform beforehand. Huawei speakers welcomed the attendees and showcased a comprehensive presentation on the effectiveness of HUAWEI Ads as a programmatic advertising platform. Attendees were introduced to the standard revenue-sharing model, supported media formats, and the platform’s capabilities, including increasing developers’ leads and sales volume by utilising first-party data and gaining real-time insights about audiences’ interaction with an advert. Attendees were also introduced to the online workshops by HUAWEI Ads that aim to empower aspiring developers across MEA.
HUAWEI Ads is revolutionising digital advertising and will organise many more events to keep the ad tech industry informed and updated with their new products.
About HUAWEI Ads
HUAWEI Ads is one of the largest advertising marketplaces in the world with a reach of more than 700 million globally. With a mission to enhance, the state of mobile advertising HUAWEI Ads gives Huawei ecosystem partners the opportunity to transmit key information and provide quality services on a vast new scale, by serving as a bridge to Huawei device and Huawei Mobile Services users. With a data footprint that combines both branded Huawei demand as well as external advertisers, marketers have exclusive access to significant global user base of Huawei device users, who are currently not being serviced through similar technologies. Powered by Huawei built HMS Core that has a presence in over 170+ countries and regions, 96,000 R&D employees globally, and 700 million users, HUAWEI Ads is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation to create a fully connected, intelligent world. More information on HUAWEI Ads can be found here: https://ads.huawei.com/usermgtportal/home/index.html#/
