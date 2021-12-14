PHOTO
HSBC is committing EGP 3 billion of lending to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt to explore opportunities overseas and drive international growth through trade and expansion into new markets. The Fund is open to new and existing customers with cross border trading requirements or those that aspire to grow especially in the industrial and service sectors.
Announcing the launch, Todd Wilcox, HSBC Egypt Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “SMEs are a vital engine of growth for any economy and we are delighted to launch the HSBC Foras Trade Fund to support them. The fund is designed to help strong Egypt businesses with bold visions to enter new trade markets, re-engineer their supply chains, innovate – and to play an active part in supporting the ongoing growth, modernisation and diversification of the country’s economy”.
According to HSBC’s Navigator 2021 report, business leaders are expecting double-digit revenue growth next year, offsetting damage from short-term supply chain disruption by pushing into new markets to reach more customers. Almost three quarters of businesses in Egypt (74%) increased the number of suppliers they are working with for greater diversification. Also, they are more likely than their international peers to consider expansion into new markets, with almost one third (33%) noting this as a priority.
“Egypt has always been at the centre of global trade, and in light of the country’s ongoing transformation programme SMEs need to be ready to capture the opportunities that it brings. Trade finance is our key strength and our global network puts us in a unique position to support the country’s internationally-minded companies with their growth plans,” added Wilcox.
HSBC Foras Trade Fund will enable customers to grow their businesses internationally by achieving working capital efficiencies and managing their trading risk through a complete suite of trade solutions, that ranges from Import/ Export, Guarantee & Standby letter of credit to Receivable finance.
