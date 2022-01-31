Dubai, UAE: The ultimate rewards mobile application with a seamless payment experience, ZNAP, is offering you irresistible cash rewards on every dirham spent at partner restaurants and retailers, across the UAE. The platform offers a wide range of benefits and features to choose from, including credit vouchers, egift cards, Znapay, and take away - all in return for a cash back on every transaction you complete.

ZNAP is currently associated with more than 350 brands that includes restaurants, fashion, beauty and more to help you earn cashback on every transaction you complete at these vendors. If this isn’t enough, ZNAP also has also introduced special deals & discount offers that will help you save even more than you intended to. The best part? The app is free to download and is available on both iOS and Android operating systems.

The list of partners includes mid to high range merchants, such as Kulfilicious, Nara Pan Asian, Grub Shack, Bombay Chowpatty, and Little Italy – to name a few. The list keeps expanding with new names being added to an already comprehensive list, every single day.

Most of the listed partners on the mobile application offer up to 50% cashback on each transaction which can be utilized on your next visit or within 90 days. Hence making it a great excuse to spend more at your favorite retailer, all whilst earning extra rewards and without breaking the bank!

Signing up to the app is as simple as 1,2,3. All you need is a smartphone, valid UAE number and you can jump on and start enjoying all the offers in UAE.

For more information visit: https://znap.cash

About Znap:

Founded in 2017 UAE’s no.1 free cash rewards app, Znap App is the ultimate destination for everyday savings that offers you amazing daily deals. Earn cash rewards on over 300+ Brands and Local Stores’ and make sure you enjoy all our shopping benefits while you’re on the go.

