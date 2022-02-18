PHOTO
Sharjah: The nurturing space that the House of Wisdom provides for creative makers and passionate innovators to work on their next-generation ideas was under the spotlight at the 2022 edition of UAE Innovates in Sharjah, which concludes today (18th February).
The futuristic hub’s Al Jazri Lab, a small-scale fabrication lab equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including state-of-the-art 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutting machines, and Computer Numerical Control tools, is drawing the attention of innovators as the emirate celebrates the widespread culture of innovation within the UAE’s public and private sectors.
At Sharjah Innovation Week, the House of Wisdom has also highlighted Al Jazri Lab’s wide variety of advanced workshops where patrons can leverage emerging technologies to create prototypes of products and experimental projects.
Commenting on its participation at UAE Innovates in Sharjah, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of House of Wisdom, said: “By integrating the latest technologies into a futuristic space, the House of Wisdom is driving the appreciation of knowledge and learning in all people, and stimulating innovation in young minds. Aligning with Sharjah’s quest to develop a knowledge-based society, the House of Wisdom offers inclusive access to multiple non-traditional sources of acquiring knowledge to foster critical and experiential learning.”
The House of Wisdom has also promoted its standard and premium membership plans at the UAE Innovates in Sharjah week. Interested individuals can download and register on the House of Wisdom app to reserve books, book a pod or Al Jazri Lab equipment, and avail a wide range of services throughout the year.
