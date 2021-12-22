Jeddah : Coinciding with the World Arabic Language Day celebrated on December 18 every year, the Universal Premium Motors Agencies, the official distributer of Hongqi in Saudi Arabia, organized a special celebration for Arabic calligraphy to demonstrate the harmony between the beauty and designing arts of Arabic calligraphy and the designs of Hongqi, the future luxury car, which has always been committed to introduce the latest and best high-tech and luxurious cars to its customers.

The celebration, which took place at Hongqi showrooms in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar, coincided with the celebration on World Arabic Language Day 2021 and the successful collaborative efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Ministry of Culture , in cooperation with 15 Arab countries under the supervision of The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) , to add “Arabic Calligraphy : Knowledge, Skills and Practices” to the UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The celebration comes as a part of Hongqi’s role in supporting social responsibility programs, with the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s move to support this art through various initiatives including the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative through which many events and activities were held throughout the years 2020 and 2021 and witnessed great community interaction that cemented the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for Arabic calligraphy and arts.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Fathy Allam, Hongqi’s director, the Universal Premium Motors Agencies, said “ we are so happy to take part in this celebration

on Arabic calligraphy in recognition to its important role in presenting the treasures of Arabic Language and its beautiful designs, shapes and details”.

“Decorated with a special design prepared by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of Year of Arabic Calligraphy, Honggqi luxury cars were showcased during

the celebration in our showrooms in Riyadh, Jeddah and Khobar which hosted professional calligraphers who presented visitors and customers with paintings that have their names written on in various shapes and designs of Arabic calligraphy”, he added.

“The Universal Premium Motors Agencies has taken on responsibility to contribute to enhancing and developing Arabic calligraphy, as well as introducing its deep contents to our community members in order to maintain our national identity and cultural heritage by supporting talented individuals and presenting the beauty of Arabic calligraphy that is deeply rooted in the Saudi culture”, Allam added.

About FAW Group Corporation

FAW Group Corporation ("First Automobile Works") is one of China’s state-owned automotive manufacturing companies with its head office in Changchun, Jilin, China. FAW’s range of products includes automobiles, buses, light, medium and heavy-duty trucks, and auto parts. FAW Group Corporation became China's first automobile manufacturer when it unveiled the nation's first home-made passenger car, the Hongqi in 1958.

FAW Group Corporation kept evolving until becoming one of the "Big Four" Chinese automakers. In 2014, the company ranked third in terms of output, producing 2.7 million vehicles for local and world market.

Hongqi is a division of FAW Group Corporation, the giant Chinese auto manufacturer that was founded in 1953. Hongqi, the future of luxury vehicles, not only in China, but around the world, earned admiration and praise on a very wide scale due to superior specifications, attractive designs and high-quality vehicles. Hongqi vehicles are considered an icon that reflects tremendous development of the Chinese automotive industry globally.

About Al-Tawkilat Premium

Universal Premium Motors Agencies is one of the largest Automotive companies with over 70 years of experience in serving customers in Saudi Arabia. It is part of Tawad Holding that has business interest in Automotive Retailing, Car Rental and leasing, Consumer Finance, Real Estate, Power Generation, Heavy Duty construction equipment and Auto Ancillaries.

