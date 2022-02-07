RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: - Honeywell and solutions by stc, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help develop strategic mega projects across the Kingdom in support of Saudi Vision 2030 and its efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable economy and accelerate digital transformation.

The MoU between Honeywell and solutions outlines the intent to collaborate on smart building, community and city projects as well as energy projects to deliver critical solutions to mega projects. The collaboration will enable Honeywell software platforms such as the Honeywell City Suite and Honeywell Forge Enterprise Performance Management solution to use stc’s cloud infrastructure to support project delivery.

“Honeywell is honored to play a key role in creating the Kingdom’s future smart buildings, communities and cities, and our work with solutions shows how we can leverage our domain expertise with other leading technology companies,” said Abdullah Al-juffali, country leader, Honeywell Building Technologies, Saudi Arabia. “This effort furthers Honeywell’s experience in developing and supporting the execution of critical infrastructure projects, including smart communities and cities. With our combined capabilities, Honeywell and solutions can help enable the development of smart and sustainable city and community projects.”

Active in Saudi Arabia for more than 70 years, Honeywell continues to play a vital role in supporting and advancing the Kingdom’s industries. Honeywell is committed to supporting the IKTVA program and contributing to the development of the country’s industries and localization efforts that aid its transformation to a knowledge-based economy. Recent Honeywell developments in the Kingdom include the launch of Callidus® Flare Technology production facility in the world’s largest industrial city at Jubail, as well as the new production facility for oil and gas projects, developed as part of a Joint Venture (JV) partnership with Gas Arabian Services.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom

About solutions by?stc

solutions by?stc?is?the Kingdom’s leading enabler of digital transformation and the number one IT service provider in the?Kingdom, enabling the public and private sectors to transform, reach and scale into a new digital age.???

solutions by?stc?provides clients?integrated technology solutions through?a?broad portfolio?that?enhances?their day-to-day operations.?Its?core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses.??

solutions?launched its operations in?1996?and to?date has?serviced?almost 24,000 clients across?35 cities?in?Saudi Arabia?and in?key sectors, including financial services, healthcare and education.?solutions by?stc?has?approximately?1500?employees with?over?1,000?certified on key technologies and business domains.?

