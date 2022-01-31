PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based home maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches, has adopted a new strategy for its burgeoning customer service division. The company has introduced relationship managers that will be given a specific portfolio of loyal customers to take care of.
Kelvin Vargheese Senior Director TFM at Dubai-based maintenance specialist Hitches & Glitches (H&G), commented, “Customer service is essential to the success of our business and as such we wanted our customers to have the most satisfying experience possible.
“It was at that point we decided to overhaul our customer service delivery and introduce relationship managers to be responsible for those customers with executive annual maintenance contracts, creating a win-win situation.
“Firstly, our customers benefit because they have a human being to talk to and it is one point of contact, irrespective of the nature of their call, whether it is an accounting query, service delivery issue or booking a service request.
“Secondly, over time we will be able to develop a closer business relationship with them, a clear advantage, especially in this digital age of virtual assistants, endless telephone options and online chat rooms which can be incredibly frustrating.”
In total more than 750 Hitches & Glitches’ home maintenance customers which have existing executive annual maintenance contracts, will be assigned a new relationship manager, with customer allocation based on current preferences such as preferred language and geographical location. The programme will also be rolled out to Hitches & Glitches’ small business customers in due course.
“We are now active in all seven emirates, so it is also very important that we plan and schedule visits accordingly, especially when travelling to isolated locations in the Northern Emirates for example,” added Vargheese.
The relationship managers will also be responsible for managing contract renewals, upselling H&G services, managing customer queries, handling quotations and service requests, as well as liaison during maintenance visits.
The restructure also complements Hitches & Glitches’ Uber-style home maintenance tracking app. The smart technology platform, which is available to all of Hitches & Glitches’ customers, was the first of its kind in the region, when it was launched in 2020.
It enables owners and tenants to follow the progress of their home maintenance service requests and track the exact arrival time of the technician live on google maps. It also affords customers the convenience of approving the cost of materials to complete their home repair online, if required.
