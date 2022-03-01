Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: The 9th edition of Arab Aviation Summit (AAS), the region’s leading aviation and tourism industry event, was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today at the Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah.

Under the theme ‘Roadmap to recovery’, hundreds of international and local industry experts as well as media representatives gathered to discuss an array of aviation and tourism topics.

Since its inception, the Summit has proved to be an ideal platform to shed light on the status of the region’s aviation-tourism requirements and its prospects. This year’s edition aimed to create a post-pandemic roadmap to recovery. It also amplified the messaging that emanates from discussions on important topics and issues, including knowledge sharing that are vital to helping industry players unify their efforts towards uplifting the aviation and tourism sector.

Endorsed by Arab Governments, the 2022 AAS is hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Air Arabia, Turkish Technic, Collins Aerospace, and others.

Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, the location of the 2022 Arab Aviation Summit, offers state-of-the-art, elegantly designed meeting facilities, and is the first safe meeting facility in the world, as certified by Bureau Veritas, the international leader in testing and inspection services and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel Stamp. The certification follows the implementation of stringent safety and security protocols by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, offering hospitality and event providers access to global best practice, supportive policies and professional guidance on safety and hygiene.

For live updates surrounding the AAS: www.arabaviationsummit.net

-Ends-

About Arab Aviation & Media Summit:

The Arab Aviation Summit is an industry initiative committed to improving the state of Arab aviation and tourism by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private cooperation. Referred to as the ‘voice of the industry’, this initiative attracts the largest assembly of Arab media together and top executives from the aviation and tourism sector. The summit is held in a different Arab host city every year.

For further information:

Rawan Al Hosban

ASDA’A BCW | Dubai, UAE

rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022