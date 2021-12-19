PHOTO
Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, visited Tunisia Pavilion themed “Inspiring youth, promising future”, in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai. The pavilion tells the story of the creativity and ingenuity of the Tunisian youth.
His Excellency was briefed on the touristic and historical attractions in Tunisia, the history of the country throughout the years, as well as prominent figures from the Tunisian history. His Excellency was also informed about the Tunisian futuristic vision through a short 3D film titled ‘Tunisia 2050’, which focuses on Tunisian youth as a key national pillar for the country’s development.
During his visit, His Excellency stressed on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global cultural forum where people’s visions, creativity and experiences meet, especially when youth are the pivot of growth, development and leadership. His Excellency noted that the youth-centred global fair stimulates creativity and innovation aimed at investing in youth’s capabilities to build a sustainable future for countries across the world.
His Excellency was also briefed on Tunisian SMEs’ experiences in culture, tourism, technology and innovation sectors and their successful digital and technological projects, in addition to the traditional products of the Tunisian artisans.
© Press Release 2021
