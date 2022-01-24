PHOTO
Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently visited Cameroon Pavilion at the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Pavilion themed ‘Cameroon and the Challenges of Climate Change’ reflects the country’s efforts to create a more sustainable future while allowing visitors to experience 'Africa in Miniature', which highlights the nation's geographical, cultural and human diversity.
During his visit, His Excellency stressed on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global platform that brings different countries around the world together; to exchange knowledge and highlight investment opportunities available in different countries. That, in addition to showcasing key innovative and sustainable projects and initiatives; as well as devising pioneering and creative solutions for three subtopics, that are considered key factors for global development: sustainability, mobility and opportunity.
His Excellency Al Hussaini said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a vital platform for Cameroon to communicate and share experiences and insights with various countries of the world about means of boosting foreign investment; and facilitating the delivery of ‘Made in Cameroon’ materials and products to global markets.”
His Excellency was briefed on the Pavilion’s design, which reflects Cameroon’s cultural heritage; and traditional architecture such as the ‘tolek’ shell hut. His Excellency was also briefed on Cameroon’s projects and initiatives aimed at facing climate change and protecting tropical rainforests; in addition to ‘Made in Cameron’ materials and products.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.