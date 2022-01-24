Dubai: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently visited Cameroon Pavilion at the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai. The Pavilion themed ‘Cameroon and the Challenges of Climate Change’ reflects the country’s efforts to create a more sustainable future while allowing visitors to experience 'Africa in Miniature', which highlights the nation's geographical, cultural and human diversity.

During his visit, His Excellency stressed on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai as a global platform that brings different countries around the world together; to exchange knowledge and highlight investment opportunities available in different countries. That, in addition to showcasing key innovative and sustainable projects and initiatives; as well as devising pioneering and creative solutions for three subtopics, that are considered key factors for global development: sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

His Excellency Al Hussaini said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is a vital platform for Cameroon to communicate and share experiences and insights with various countries of the world about means of boosting foreign investment; and facilitating the delivery of ‘Made in Cameroon’ materials and products to global markets.”

His Excellency was briefed on the Pavilion’s design, which reflects Cameroon’s cultural heritage; and traditional architecture such as the ‘tolek’ shell hut. His Excellency was also briefed on Cameroon’s projects and initiatives aimed at facing climate change and protecting tropical rainforests; in addition to ‘Made in Cameron’ materials and products.

