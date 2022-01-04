Hira Industries, one of the region’s largest manufacturers of HVAC and construction products has inaugurated its new showroom in Ajman. This new facility is in accordance with Hira's objective of providing customers with service that exceeds their expectations, and it intends to broaden the company's product and service offerings to clients and projects.

The new showroom will exhibit Hira’s world-leading products and solutions. The brand-new showroom will offer Hira’s complete product portfolio, including Aerofoam Thermal Insulation solutions, Aeroduct Ducting Accessories, Maico Ventilation Products, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, RubTech Rubber Products and Diamond Walraven Pipe Support Systems.

Umesh Unni, General Manager, Hira Industries LLC, said: “The HVAC and construction industry in the UAE is poised for a substantial expansion. Considering the number of projects taking shape in the Emirates, our decision to open the new showroom was prompted by increased business and the need to accommodate rapid expansion. At Hira, we aim to be market leaders in the segments and regions we choose to compete in by providing value added products and services more closely to our clients, exceeding their expectations. The new showroom will enable us to offer the best support and services to the customers.”

The new showroom in Ajman is staffed with professional service agents designed to handle everything from client demonstrations to ensuring that all possible customer after-sales requirements are met at a single destination.

In the UAE since 1980, Hira Industries has been the largest HVAC and construction materials distribution and manufacturing company in the region, with 30 sales offices, 14 production units and two showrooms across the UAE and globally.

About Hira Industries:

Hira Group has excelled in manufacturing products for the Building and Construction Industry since 1980. Today Hira Group, is a trendsetter and a pioneer, manufacturing building products for various industrial segments. Hira Group has successfully expanded activities in manufacturing and customer base across various geographic locations.

The objective is to excel in order to remain committed to world-class quality and manufacturing. As part of our vision, Hira Industries aim’s to be a Global Leader in niche products in the building product industry. We strive to be the Market Leaders in the segments and the regions we choose to compete in.

