Curtin University Dubai hosted the third edition of its marquee high school student competition – the DEWA Business Cup Challenge 2021, in partnership with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA). The official Awards Ceremony will be held on December 6th 2021, at Curtin University Dubai in Dubai International Academic City, where the winners from the competition will receive awards in recognition of their performance by representatives of DEWA as well as Curtin University Dubai’s Senior Leadership team.

Every year over 1000 students from nearly 100 high schools throughout the UAE compete in a multi-round business-case based competition. Teams develop innovative solutions to custom-designed, real-world corporate challenges. These 'challenges' are given to the students in the form of case studies based on the needs of actual corporate or government entities. Participants dive deep into the various case studies and develop innovative solutions that the corporation could implement in the near future. Upon students submitting solutions at the end of each round, industry experts and educators from Curtin Dubai provide feedback on the creativity, feasibility, and analysis behind the students' proposals are and how the teams can improve in subsequent rounds.

This year, the theme of the competition was 'The Internet of Things', and the case studies asked for IOT based solutions to real-life challenges and opportunities faced by Amazon, RTA, Samsung, and DEWA. DEWA, a public service infrastructure provider in the UAE, was the Title Sponsor for the event and played a key role in supplying the case study for the Grand Finale.

As with every edition previously, BCC witnessed its success during the finals, with 11 teams presenting exceptional cases. This year, the competition was also offered for the first time, in parallel, to university students. The winners from the competition were celebrated on December 6th at The Business Cup Challenge 2021 Awards Ceremony.

Curtin Dubai confirmed the return of the challenge in 2022 under the theme 'Sustainability’ and has extended the invitation to all students in years 10 to 13 in the UAE to participate in this rewarding educational challenge.

