PHOTO
Curtin University Dubai hosted the third edition of its marquee high school student competition – the DEWA Business Cup Challenge 2021, in partnership with the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA). The official Awards Ceremony will be held on December 6th 2021, at Curtin University Dubai in Dubai International Academic City, where the winners from the competition will receive awards in recognition of their performance by representatives of DEWA as well as Curtin University Dubai’s Senior Leadership team.
Every year over 1000 students from nearly 100 high schools throughout the UAE compete in a multi-round business-case based competition. Teams develop innovative solutions to custom-designed, real-world corporate challenges. These 'challenges' are given to the students in the form of case studies based on the needs of actual corporate or government entities. Participants dive deep into the various case studies and develop innovative solutions that the corporation could implement in the near future. Upon students submitting solutions at the end of each round, industry experts and educators from Curtin Dubai provide feedback on the creativity, feasibility, and analysis behind the students' proposals are and how the teams can improve in subsequent rounds.
This year, the theme of the competition was 'The Internet of Things', and the case studies asked for IOT based solutions to real-life challenges and opportunities faced by Amazon, RTA, Samsung, and DEWA. DEWA, a public service infrastructure provider in the UAE, was the Title Sponsor for the event and played a key role in supplying the case study for the Grand Finale.
As with every edition previously, BCC witnessed its success during the finals, with 11 teams presenting exceptional cases. This year, the competition was also offered for the first time, in parallel, to university students. The winners from the competition were celebrated on December 6th at The Business Cup Challenge 2021 Awards Ceremony.
Curtin Dubai confirmed the return of the challenge in 2022 under the theme 'Sustainability’ and has extended the invitation to all students in years 10 to 13 in the UAE to participate in this rewarding educational challenge.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.