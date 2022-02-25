Forum on Sustainable Urban Development examines key challenges and successful projects driving Dubai’s march towards sustainability

Dubai, UAE: The UAE has made more progress than some European nations in ensuring inclusivity and valuing women’s rights in the construction sector, observed a forum on Sustainable Urban Development co-organised in Dubai by the Emirates Green Building Council (EmiratesGBC) and the Embassy of Belgium, at the offices of the Dubai Chambers.

The discussions were attended by ministers, public officials and representatives of construction companies from Brussels, to exchange views and collaborate on best practices, examine their individual journeys towards sustainable urban development, and to be inspired by the city’s urban vision.

The observations on the role of women in the construction sector were made by a team of high-level female panelists during a session titled ‘Women in Construction’ and their views resonated with members of the audience.

The speakers Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager, Dubai Women Business Council; Farah Yassine, Chair of the Women’s Network, EmiratesGBC; and Claudia De Cesco, Socrata Construction Group, Belgium, drew attention to the removal of stereotypes, awareness creation and the availability of viable opportunities that could empower young women.

His Excellency Ali Al Jassim, Chairman of EmiratesGBC, said: “We were delighted to welcome our guests from Brussels. They have left an indelible footprint on some of the UAE’s most iconic architectural marvels. We are aware of their prowess in the construction sector with special emphasis to urban sustainable development. The UAE is forging ahead in driving sustainable development, underlined by its Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. We are exchanging best practices and creating unique eco-systems to accelerate climate action. We are committed to providing thought-provoking platforms that will serve as a common ground, and act as case studies for others to evaluate as we progress into the future.”

In other discussions, emphasis was made on Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan which has a strategic structural layout, integrating all urban development master plans in the emirate and aligning it with Dubai’s strategic economic priorities and the needs of the future.

In the session titled ‘Case Studies in Green Building Practices’, representatives from the Dubai Municipality and Brussels deliberated on concepts like the 15-minute community and the net-positive Tilal Al Ghaf Centre, which is Majid Al Futtaim’s prime mixed-use community in Dubai.

The UAE has been an important market for companies in Brussels and their project involvement in iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and the future Guggenheim Museum are cases in point. The visiting delegation lauded Dubai’s journey on the path towards achieving sustainability, in the past few years, as praiseworthy and worth emulating. For more details, please visit: http://www.emiratesgbc.org

